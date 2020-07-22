 Thursday, July 23, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

10 Winners Selected In Chattanoogan Contest For Chattanooga Old Photo Books

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Winners have been selected for copies of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.

The winners are:

Nanci Bowman - walksinfaith17@gmail.com

Phil Snider - pms212@epbfi.com

Aaron Dobson - aaron.kahana.dobson@gmail.com

John isaacson - goisaacson@aol.com

Sherri Poston - sirrehs@yahoo.com

Nelson Wong - nwongool@yahoo.com

Gayle Barrett - barrett.gayle@yahoo.com

Barbara Brown Campbell - lbccountry@aol.com

Margaret Wilson - margw1962@gmail.com

David Condra - dcondra4@comcast.net
 
 They can pick up their books from Shannon at Zarzour's Restaurant. 

Zarzour's, which has been operated by the same family for over a century, is on Rossville Avenue behind Fire Hall #1.

It is open Monday-Friday for lunch.

Zarzour's has the books for sale along with the Remarkable Stokes Collection and Railroads In and Around Chattanooga.


July 23, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 22, 2020

Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

July 22, 2020

Tea Party Complaint Filed With DA Office Says Vickers Financial Disclosure Hides Many Donors; Vickers Refutes Charges


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DISORDERLY CONDUCT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DISORDERLY CONDUCT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ---- ANDERSON, CORTNEY MONTEZ 3227 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

Police checked with a woman who called from a business on Brainerd Road. She said that while driving from her home in Georgia to her work she was being following by a white male in a white truck who appeared to be upset with her. She said she may have cut in front of him, but attempted to allow him to pass. She said he continued to drive aggressively and "flipped her off." She said ... (click for more)

A Sensible Approach To Masks - And Response (2)

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ralph Has Got Worms

I can remember, with unusual clarity, one autumn afternoon, when I went to pick up my son after football practice at McCallie and it was my habit to wait for practice to end in head coach Pete Potter’s office. Most of the other dads would go to the field and watch the tail end of that day's drills but I was forbidden. When practice would end Pete would come by and we would talk ... (click for more)

Vols' Cimaglia Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Tennessee senior Brent Cimaglia was one of 30 players, including five from the Southeastern Conference, named to the watch list for the 2020 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission on Wednesday. The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou "The Toe" Groza, who played ... (click for more)

City Loses $600,000 On Golf Courses; Considers Whether To Stay In Golf Business

The Chattanooga City Council discussed the pros and cons of running a money-losing golf course during their Tuesday agenda session. “I am not saying the city should not be operating a golf course, but maybe this city should not be operating a golf course,” said Councilman Jerry Mitchell. “We have lost over $600,000 over the last three years.” He advocated for having a private ... (click for more)


