Former County Commissioner Charlotte Vandergriff Dies

Former County Commissioner Charlotte Vandergriff died Thursday.

She had been appointed to the commission following the death of her husband, Buster Vandergriff.

Ms. Vandergriff served until 2006 when she did not seek another four-year term.

At the time, she announced her support for Jim Coppinger as her successor. Mr. Coppinger, who had recently retired as city fire chief, went on to win the seat and later became county mayor.

Trustee Bill Hullander, who served alongside Ms.

Vandergriff, said, "I enjoyed working with Charlotte Vandergriff. She did a lot for her Hixson district. She was especially interested in the health and welfare of the community and was active in setting up standards to improve the community."

When she ran again in 2002, Ms. Vandergriff said, "I am currently completing my sixth year of service to the Hixson community as I was appointed and then elected to complete the term held by my late husband.

"I appreciate the support of the constituents in District 3 and pledge to continue as a strong advocate for individual rights. Our state economy will have an effect on our local budget and we must be cautious with our local budget. Improvements in our ecomony is a high priority. Public school education must improve. I encourage more opportunity for technical and vocational training through our public schools, partnered with local business.

"Growth in District Three is here with the widening of Hixson Pike. Working together we can make our community an even better place to work and play. "I would appreciate your support for another four years."