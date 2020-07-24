Man, 35, Shot Early Friday Morning

A man, 35, was shot early Friday morning at an unknown location.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after a man arrived suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the injured party who had arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle. The injured man said he did not know the location of where he was when he was shot.

No crime scene was located. The man's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.