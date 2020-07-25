Hamilton County Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 26
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Hamilton County has had two more coronavirus deaths, bringing the toll to 44.
The county had 149 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported. The new total is 4,870.
Twenty-six more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 964.
Tennessee cases went up by 1,718 to a new total of 90,796.
Officials said 53,808 have recovered in the state. Seventy-six more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 4,196 in the state.
There have been 1,331,428 tested in Tennessee.