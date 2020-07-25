 Saturday, July 25, 2020 91.0°F   thunderstorm in vicinity   Thunderstorm in Vicinity

Hamilton County Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 26

Saturday, July 25, 2020
Hamilton County has had two more coronavirus deaths, bringing the toll to 44.

The county had 149 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported. The new total is 4,870.

Twenty-six more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 964.

Tennessee cases went up by 1,718 to a new total of 90,796.  

Officials said 53,808 have recovered in the state. Seventy-six more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 4,196 in the state. 

There have been 1,331,428 tested in Tennessee.

Chattanooga Firefighters Knock Down Flames At W. 37th Street Duplex

Chattanooga firefighters stopped flames from spreading through a duplex on W 37 th Street on Saturday afternoon. The Chattanooga Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 1000 block around 3 p.m. and units found smoke and flames coming from the structure when they arrived. They had a quick knockdown on the fire and it was under control in 10 minutes. ... (click for more)

Former Medical Staffing Business Owner Indicted On Multiple Charges

A multi-year investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Pulaski woman on multiple counts, including TennCare fraud, forgery and identity theft. TBI special agents received information indicating that Cathy Taylor, the then-owner of Five Star Medical Staffing ... (click for more)

The Other Side Of Charlotte Vandergriff

The County Commission is like a relay race of Political Community Servants. It works well when the in-coming commissioner-elect can communicate with the out-going commissioner and understand the issues in their particular district. This opens access to a wealth of information and makes possible a smooth transition and understanding of the issues in the district. When the baton is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

So often the funniest things that happen are simply “that tingling moment” when you are actually startled, and then the laughter explodes within you and no matter how hard the struggle, your dance with hilarity cannot be stopped nor denied. We at The Saturday Funnies are told a very polished and prim elementary school teacher – and longtime Sunday School figure – was taken by ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Open Season Saturday at Tormenta FC

The Chattanooga Red Wolves open their 2020 US League One season playing at Tormenta FC in Statesboro, GA on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Red Wolves and US League One announced the schedule last week with each team playing a total of 16 regular season games, with each club set to face every other team at least once over the course of the schedule. The top ... (click for more)

Trailblazing Tori Miller Is Ready For Job As Skyhawks GM

A G-League general manager must wear many hats and be proficient at a multitude of tasks in order to run a successful team. They must have keen eye for talent and be able to find diamonds where others see rocks. They must also know how to manage a team with near-constant turnover, where their rosters are instantaneously changed by call-ups and demotions. Lastly, a GM must have the ... (click for more)


