3 Suspects Sought In Robbery Of Truck Driver At Travel Center In Whitfield County; Walter Mathen Captured

The Whitfield County Sheriffs Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Pilot Travel Center at 243 Connector 3.

The robbery occurred outside of the business in the back parking lot and involved a truck driver. The truck driver was strong-armed by four white male assailants. During the struggle, the victim retrieved a handgun that he had on him and shot at one of the assailants. Once the victim began shooting, all the assailants dispersed.



One of the robbers fled in a gold Chrysler Town and County van and the remaining three fled on foot.

It was not known if any of the remaining three assailants had another vehicle on the property.



A BOLO was broadcast for the Chrysler. Shortly after the BOLO was issued, the Georgia Department of Public Safety - Motor Carrier Compliance Division located the vehicle traveling on I-75 northbound at approximately the 341 mile marker. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and the driver, Walter Wathen, 52, was taken into custody without incident.



The remaining three suspects are white males between the ages of 30 to 50. Clothing description of the three suspects are the following:



Suspect 1: black pants, black shirt, and black hat

Suspect 2: white shirt, blue jean or khaki shorts

Suspect 3: gray shirt and hat



The victim sustained no injuries during the robbery nor were any of the suspects or bystanders injured.





