Jamar Hollingsworth Facing Charges After Witness Says He Was Armed With Rifle And Forced Woman Into Car

Police responded to an anonymous complaint on Friday after being told that a black male with an AR-15 rifle had grabbed a black female by her hair and dragged her into a silver sedan before leaving the area.

The complainant said they followed the vehicle, which stopped and parked at 2011 Windsor St.

Police went to that address and saw a vehicle matching the description with and two people inside. Jamar Hollingsworth, 25, was in the driver’s seat. A woman was in the passenger seat, and an infant was in the rear seat. Police said they found a Ruger rifle, a Ruger pistol, and a Taurus pistol - all loaded.

Police said they found marijuana inside of the vehicle as well. Police said they spoke with the woman, who was described as “hesitant” to provide information. She said an angry Hollingsworth came to her location and was not happy that she would not leave with him.

She told police that Hollingsworth grabbed his rifle from his vehicle and forced her into the sedan. The victim did not provide any further information.

Hollingsworth was then placed into custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, and simple possession of marijuana.