Jamar Hollingsworth Facing Charges After Witness Says He Was Armed With Rifle And Forced Woman Into Car

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Jamar Hollingsworth
Jamar Hollingsworth

Police responded to an anonymous complaint on Friday after being told that a black male with an AR-15 rifle had grabbed a black female by her hair and dragged her into a silver sedan before leaving the area.

The complainant said they followed the vehicle, which stopped and parked at 2011 Windsor St.

Police went to that address and saw a vehicle matching the description with and two people inside. Jamar Hollingsworth, 25, was in the driver’s seat. A woman was in the passenger seat, and an infant was in the rear seat. Police said they found a Ruger rifle, a Ruger pistol, and a Taurus pistol - all loaded.

Police said they found marijuana inside of the vehicle as well. Police said they spoke with the woman, who was described as “hesitant” to provide information. She said an angry Hollingsworth came to her location and was not happy that she would not leave with him.

She told police that Hollingsworth grabbed his rifle from his vehicle and forced her into the sedan. The victim did not provide any further information.

Hollingsworth was then placed into custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, and simple possession of marijuana.

 

 


Tennessee Tops 100,000 In Coronavirus Cases; Has 1,020 Deaths

Georgia Has Another Deaths From Coronavirus; 3,373 New Cases

Tennessee Tops 100,000 In Coronavirus Cases; Has 1,020 Deaths

Tennessee Tops 100,000 In Coronavirus Cases; Has 1,020 Deaths

Tennessee now has 100,822 coronavirus cases, an increase of 1,778 people. There have been 1,020 who have died from the virus in the state, reported health officials on Wednesday, an increase of 21. There have been 4,482 patients hospitalized in Tennessee from the virus, up 110. Officials said 62,129 have had the virus and recovered. Over 1.4 million have been tested.

Georgia Has Another Deaths From Coronavirus; 3,373 New Cases

Georgia Has Another Deaths From Coronavirus; 3,373 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 178,323 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,373 since Tuesday. There have been 3,642 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 79 more since Tuesday. Hospitalizations are at 17,64 - up 420 since Tuesday. There are 3,301 in ICU.

