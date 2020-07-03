 Friday, July 3, 2020 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Susan Harris Takes Over As President Of Rock City; Bill Chapin Remains As Board Chairman

Friday, July 3, 2020
Susan P. Harris
Susan P. Harris

The board of directors of See Rock City, Inc. announced that as of July 1, Susan P. Harris has been elected to serve SRC as the president and chief executive officer of the company. Bill Chapin, who organized a group of investors to purchase Rock City Gardens from his family in December of 1984, will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

 

Ms.

Harris originally filled the role of director of human resources and organizational development for SRC in 2008, prior to becoming president in 2013 and adding chief operating officer to her responsibilities in 2016. She is the first woman and first person outside of the Chapin and Carter families to hold this position.

 

Bill Chapin stated, “Susan has worked extensively in organizational culture and leadership development and has most recently served as the COO responsible for operational and financial performance. She has earned this opportunity. No one is more qualified than Susan. Her heart is big, her stamina is strong, and her work ethic is amazing. I am confident Susan, with the responsibilities of President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead SRC through the COVID-19 crisis and into the future with excellence.”

 

In addition to working with SRC, Ms. Harris is a member of the Rotary Club of Chattanooga and is a current board member of the Chattanooga Tourism Company, the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum and the Chattanooga Theatre Centre. She also serves as a mentor with the 10 project and is co-chair of the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Altar Guild where she has been a longtime parishioner. Previously she has served on the board of directors for the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, the Chattanooga chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management, the Tennessee Academy of Gymnastics Booster Club and the Hixson Youth Athletic Association. She is a 2018 Leadership Chattanooga graduate, has served as an executive mentor with the Principal Leadership Academy and has been an adjunct faculty member with the University of Phoenix.

 

Ms. Harris is a recipient of the Tourism General Manager of the Year Award by the Greater Chattanooga Hospitality Association prior to being selected at the state level by the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association in 2018. She has also received the HR Professional Excellence Award by the Tennessee SHRM State Council.

 

She is an HR Certification Institute Senior Professional in Human Resources and an SHRM Senior Certified Professional. Previous professional positions include the Director of HR for Express Financial Services and the Director of People Development for Chattanooga Group. Ms. Harris is a native Chattanoogan who earned her MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2005 and her Bachelor of Science in political science from Berry College in 1990.

 

 SRC, Inc. is a hospitality and entertainment company that features Rock City Gardens high atop Lookout Mountain, and also owns and operates Battles for Chattanooga museum, RiverView Inn, Grandview Conference Center and Starbucks on Lookout Mountain; Clumpies Ice Cream Co., and ticketing and concessions for the Incline Railway and The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga, and Blowing Springs Farm in Flintstone, Ga.


July 3, 2020

Purple Daisy Picnic Café Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning

July 3, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 2, 2020

1 Killed, 2 Others Injured In Fiery Crash On Highway 58


St. Elmo barbeque restaurant Purple Daisy is dealing with fire damage at the start of the Fourth of July weekend. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the Purple Daisy Picnic Café ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, JOHN CARLOS 309 BROWNTOWN ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)

One person was killed and two others injured in a fiery crash on Highway 58 on Thursday evening. At approximately 7 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 10200 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Purple Daisy Picnic Café Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning

St. Elmo barbeque restaurant Purple Daisy is dealing with fire damage at the start of the Fourth of July weekend. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the Purple Daisy Picnic Café on St. Elmo Avenue at 8:50 a.m. on Friday. As crews were headed to the scene, smoke was visible. They found a large commercial-size smoker on fire outside of the business. They ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, JOHN CARLOS 309 BROWNTOWN ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) --- ANDERSON, JOSHUA CODY 9026 LOT C W OLD LOVELADY RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy DISTRIBUTIION OF COUNTERFFEIT ... (click for more)

Opinion

Racism Is Our Real Health Crisis - And Response

In his article Roy Exum said that “This analysis shows that blacks had significantly lower educational attainment and home ownership and almost twice the proportion of households living below the poverty level and unemployed than whites in all age groups." Your quote also goes on to say "Such social factors are posited as “fundamental causes”. So these social factors are the reason ... (click for more)

Linda Mines: In A Time Of Crisis, Why Commemorate The 4th Of July?

This weekend, we will commemorate the 244th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Admittedly, we will celebrate with less exuberance than previous years, but celebrations will occur across the land and flags will be flying high. It has been a difficult year. While that may seem like an understatement for a year punctuated with tornadoes, a pandemic, political and ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)

UTC Netters Add ECU Transfer Simon Labbe

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis head coach Chuck Merzbacher announced the addition of Simon Labbe to the program today. Labbe joins the Mocs from East Carolina, and due to the COVID-19 waiver, he will have three years of eligibility remaining. A native of Quebec, Canada, Labbe joined ECU’s program as a freshman in 2018-19. In last year’s shortened season, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors