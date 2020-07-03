Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Infected Persons Were At Hamilton County Courthouse

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Hamilton County resident deaths to 33.

The 31st death was a black female in the 81+ age-band with underlying health conditions. The 32nd death was a male in the 71-80 age-band with underlying health conditions. Race and ethnicity demographics for this individual are pending and will be reported soon. The 33rd death was a black male in the 51-60 age-band with underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to these families,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We want to encourage our community to practice social distancing and wear masks in public. Community spread is occurring and the disease is very active in our community.”

Hamilton County recorded 78 new coronavirus cases. The cases have reached 2,782 in Hamilton County.

Also, the Health Department is notifying the community about a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Hamilton County Courthouse, 625 Georgia Ave., from June 25-July 2.



Case investigations have revealed that positive cases were in the Courthouse during their infectious period during that timeframe. It is recommended that anyone who was at the Courthouse during any of these days be tested for COVID-19 and monitor their symptoms. For a link to COVID-19 symptoms, visit CDC.

“We can’t stress enough how vital it is to stay at home if you are sick,” said Health Department Administrator Barnes, “If you are having any symptoms or you have tested positive, stay home, do not go out into public.”

Free Health Department testing opportunities are available Monday-Sunday, July 6th-12th from 7AM to 11AM at East Lake Academy. The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the Tennessee National Guard, will offer free COVID-19 testing at East Lake Courts on Monday, July 6th from 11AM-3PM. This is a walk-up testing event only. However the public may drive to the event, park, and walk to the testing tent. No appointment is needed.

Health Department testing sites are closed Saturday and Sunday for the holiday weekend.

Testing continues in Hamilton County. During the week of Monday, June 29-Friday, July 3, the Hamilton County Health Department tested 3,299 people at their Brainerd High School testing site.

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

· COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

· English Facebook page: https://www.facebook. com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

· Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook. com/SaludHamiltonTN/

· YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

· YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

· Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/