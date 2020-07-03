Georgia Reports 2,784 New Cases, 7 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,856 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 7 more since Thursday.The confirmed cases are now at 87,709 - up from 87,709 - an increase of 2,784.Hospitalizations are at 11,653 - up 153 since Thursday.Whitfield County has 37 new cases for a total of 1,218 and has had 12 deaths. Officials said 62 have been hospitalized.Walker County has seven new cases at 337 and remains at 12 deaths.Eighteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 74 cases, up six, and remains at one death. Four have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has two more cases for total of 321 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has four new cases for a total of 67, and remains at two deaths and four hospitalizations.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 19 new cases, for a total of 746 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 582 cases, up 30 from Thursday, and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added 18 cases since Thursday for a total of 429 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 7,913 cases and remains at 314 deaths. Cobb County has 5,507 cases and has lowered the deaths by one at 244. There are now 6,381 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 9,085 cases and remains at 173 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,939 cases and remains at 155 deaths.