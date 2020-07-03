 Friday, July 3, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Reports 2,784 New Cases, 7 More Deaths

Friday, July 3, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,856 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 7 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 87,709 - up from 87,709 - an increase of 2,784.

Hospitalizations are at 11,653 - up 153 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has 37 new cases for a total of 1,218 and has had 12 deaths. Officials said 62 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has seven new cases at 337 and remains at 12 deaths.
Eighteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 74 cases, up six, and remains at one death. Four have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has two more cases for total of 321 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has four new cases for a total of 67, and remains at two deaths and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 19 new cases, for a total of 746 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 582 cases, up 30 from Thursday, and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) added 18 cases since Thursday for a total of 429 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 7,913 cases and remains at 314 deaths. Cobb County has 5,507 cases and has lowered the deaths by one at 244. There are now 6,381 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 9,085 cases and remains at 173 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,939 cases and remains at 155 deaths.

July 3, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

July 3, 2020

Police Find Motorcycle Chop Shop At Hixson Residence

July 3, 2020

Georgia Reports 2,784 New Cases, 7 More Deaths


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Patrol officers on Monday found a stolen motorcycle at 5237 Donlyn Lane. Jackson Clark, 22, was taken into custody. Also at the scene was Charles Spurgeon. Clark consented to a home search ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,856 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 7 more since Thursday. The confirmed cases are now at 87,709 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None) VII. Resolutions: ... (click for more)

Police Find Motorcycle Chop Shop At Hixson Residence

Patrol officers on Monday found a stolen motorcycle at 5237 Donlyn Lane. Jackson Clark, 22, was taken into custody. Also at the scene was Charles Spurgeon. Clark consented to a home search once officers arrived. A motorcycle was found inside the residence with the VIN covered. Police said the triple tree was cracked and repaired with a JB weld, and the front fender and ... (click for more)

Opinion

In A Time Of Crisis, Why Commemorate The Fourth Of July?

This weekend, we will commemorate the 244 th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Admittedly, we will celebrate with less exuberance than previous years, but celebrations will occur across the land and flags will be flying high. It has been a difficult year. While that may seem like an understatement for a year punctuated with tornadoes, a pandemic, political and social ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger's Poor Staffing Situation

I have never heard of a CRRT but when I found out that such an intensive care machine is used to facilitate a “continuous renal replacement therapy,” I was actually scared that some poor soul in the throes of acute kidney failure at Chattanooga’s Erlanger Hospital could die. Granted, kidney failure in a critically ill patient is a terrible thing but when one nurse is charged with ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)

UTC Netters Add ECU Transfer Simon Labbe

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis head coach Chuck Merzbacher announced the addition of Simon Labbe to the program today. Labbe joins the Mocs from East Carolina, and due to the COVID-19 waiver, he will have three years of eligibility remaining. A native of Quebec, Canada, Labbe joined ECU’s program as a freshman in 2018-19. In last year’s shortened season, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors