Georgia Now Has 182,286 Coronavirus Cases And 3,671 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 182,286 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,045 since Wednesday.



There have been 3,671 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 30 more since Wednesday.



Hospitalizations are at 18,303 - up 339 since Wednesday. There are 3,354 in ICU.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 513 cases, up 21; 9 deaths

Chattooga County: 166 cases, up 8; 2 deaths

Dade County: 105 cases, up 3; 1 death

Walker County: 521 cases, up 17; 14 deaths

Whitfield County: 2,961 cases, up 80; 24 deaths

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area:

Cobb County: 10,920 cases; 297 deaths

DeKalb County: 11,916 cases; 213 deaths

Fulton County: 17,286 cases; 383 deaths

Gwinnett County: 16,711 cases; 228 deaths