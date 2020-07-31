Know Before You Go, Phase III Begins At Cleveland State

More than four months after students, faculty and staff on the campuses of Cleveland State Community College went home to finish the Spring 2020 term online, the college now enters Phase III of their return to campus plan currently in place.



Roughly 1,000 first year students will begin attending Aug. 10. In three weeks, the full student body begins classes for Cleveland State’s Fall 2020 semester online, as well as on-campus. More than half of the courses being offered at the college next term will have at least some degree of on-campus presence required.



“We have developed the Know Before You Go campaign as an executive summary of our full Phase III Plan to help educate everyone on what they can expect when they visit campus this fall,” said Alisha Fox, vice president of Finance and Operations.

“The health and safety of each person at all of our locations is our highest priority. COVID-19 has changed things. However, Cleveland State remains committed to making our campuses as safe as possible for everyone who visits. To meet that goal, we have implemented safety protocols consistent with State of Tennessee, CDC, regional and local health authorities’ guidelines.”It all starts with hours of operation for anyone visiting Cleveland State. Beginning Monday, all campuses of Cleveland State will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. On Fridays, the college will offer services remotely via online, telephone or email communication. There are exceptions in regards to some services including, but not limited to, the Cleveland State Library, math labs, academic classes and workforce training options.When visiting any CSCC facility during Phase III of Cleveland State’s return to campus plan, there will be designated doors open for use as an entrance or exit. Most doors will be locked to all employees, students and visitors. Signage will be posted to notify people of the proper door to enter at each building. At the proper entrance, everyone will visit a checkpoint table before being allowed access to the building. Workers will verify all those entering are wearing a proper face covering, as well as having COVID screening questionnaire and temperature check confirmation.All visitors to the college will be required to have their temperature checked via touchless infrared thermometer prior to accessing any CSCC building. COVID-19 screening questionnaires can be found each day online at mycs.cc/c19q.“After a person is checked the first time each day, they will be issued a wristband they can wear for the rest of the day which will allow them entrance to other facilities on campus,” added Ms. Fox. “This will begin Aug. 10 in all academic buildings. For all other campus buildings, it will begin on Aug. 17.” Fall 2020 classes officially begin at Cleveland State on Aug. 24.Mask wearing and social distancing practices will remain in place. At CSCC, the practice requires to maintain six feet of distance while sitting, standing, meeting, talking, etc… in all settings while on campus. Group seating or group activity areas on campus will have reduced seating capacity. Increased restroom and touchpoint cleaning will take place on the CSCC campuses in Cleveland, Athens and Vonore. The college requests that everyone continue to practice good habits such as washing their hands frequently, as well as using hand sanitizing stations now installed in each building.

These changes to how Cleveland State will operate this fall stem from guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control, the Tennessee Board of Regents and local Health Departments.



