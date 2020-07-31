Know Before You Go, Phase III Begins At Cleveland State

 Friday, July 31, 2020 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Main campus of Cleveland State Community College has undergone major changes this summer. Students returning this fall will see everything from the new Health and Science Center nearing completion to a brand new store front at the corner of Adkisson Drive and Norman Chapel Road.
Main campus of Cleveland State Community College has undergone major changes this summer. Students returning this fall will see everything from the new Health and Science Center nearing completion to a brand new store front at the corner of Adkisson Drive and Norman Chapel Road.

More than four months after students, faculty and staff on the campuses of Cleveland State Community College went home to finish the Spring 2020 term online, the college now enters Phase III of their return to campus plan currently in place.

Roughly 1,000 first year students will begin attending Aug. 10. In three weeks, the full student body begins classes for Cleveland State’s Fall 2020 semester online, as well as on-campus. More than half of the courses being offered at the college next term will have at least some degree of on-campus presence required. 

“We have developed the Know Before You Go campaign as an executive summary of our full Phase III Plan to help educate everyone on what they can expect when they visit campus this fall,” said Alisha Fox, vice president of Finance and Operations.

“The health and safety of each person at all of our locations is our highest priority. COVID-19 has changed things. However, Cleveland State remains committed to making our campuses as safe as possible for everyone who visits. To meet that goal, we have implemented safety protocols consistent with State of Tennessee, CDC, regional and local health authorities’ guidelines.”
 
It all starts with hours of operation for anyone visiting Cleveland State. Beginning Monday, all campuses of Cleveland State will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. On Fridays, the college will offer services remotely via online, telephone or email communication. There are exceptions in regards to some services including, but not limited to, the Cleveland State Library, math labs, academic classes and workforce training options.

When visiting any CSCC facility during Phase III of Cleveland State’s return to campus plan, there will be designated doors open for use as an entrance or exit. Most doors will be locked to all employees, students and visitors. Signage will be posted to notify people of the proper door to enter at each building. At the proper entrance, everyone will visit a checkpoint table before being allowed access to the building. Workers will verify all those entering are wearing a proper face covering, as well as having COVID screening questionnaire and temperature check confirmation.

All visitors to the college will be required to have their temperature checked via touchless infrared thermometer prior to accessing any CSCC building. COVID-19 screening questionnaires can be found each day online at mycs.cc/c19q.

“After a person is checked the first time each day, they will be issued a wristband they can wear for the rest of the day which will allow them entrance to other facilities on campus,” added Ms. Fox. “This will begin Aug. 10 in all academic buildings. For all other campus buildings, it will begin on Aug. 17.” Fall 2020 classes officially begin at Cleveland State on Aug. 24.

Mask wearing and social distancing practices will remain in place. At CSCC, the practice requires to maintain six feet of distance while sitting, standing, meeting, talking, etc… in all settings while on campus. Group seating or group activity areas on campus will have reduced seating capacity. Increased restroom and touchpoint cleaning will take place on the CSCC campuses in Cleveland, Athens and Vonore. The college requests that everyone continue to practice good habits such as washing their hands frequently, as well as using hand sanitizing stations now installed in each building.

These changes to how Cleveland State will operate this fall stem from guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control, the Tennessee Board of Regents and local Health Departments.



When Bullets Litter Our Streets

This last weekend I was volunteering at a church being used as a COVID testing site in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Chattanooga. I’m grateful to my friend Bill Ulmer, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, and the many healthcare workers and non-medical volunteers who have given of their time, resources, and hearts, to administer thousands of tests ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Manny' And Other Things

With tomorrow as the last day for “early voting” in Tennessee’s primary election, which will be held next Thursday, much of the nation has become entranced by the down-to-the-wire coin toss between a true outsider and an established “swamp” dweller. And for the life of me, I struggle with those voters who have yet to discover that “Dr. Manny” Sethi is overwhelmingly the best choice ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club Faces Soda City Football Club On Saturday

The high-scoring Chattanooga Football Club has a chance to win their first trophy as a professional club on Saturday night against Soda City FC. While CFC has a chance to win the Independent Cup with a victory, their coach said he still wants to tinker with the lineup, if ever so slightly. “We believe that we’re going to open August 8 in NISA play, so we’re basically nine ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Time I Met Mickey Mantle

Every young boy in America who grew up in the 1950s and 60s remembers the late, great Mickey Mantle. He was bigger than life and I would bet that most of them idolized Mantle in much the same way that I did. I had already become a New York Yankees' fan by 1959 when I was eight years old. At first, my favorite Yankee was Yogi Berra. In fact, when someone would ask me what position ... (click for more)


