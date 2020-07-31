Fire Department Responds To Multiple Arson Fires This Month

It has been a very busy few weeks for the Chattanooga Fire Department, both for firefighters and investigators - with an arsonist (s) on the loose.

Fire officials said, "Investigators have determined that a number of the fires were intentionally set. That includes two fires that happened today. Some of the residential structures involved were vacant. Others were occupied.

"While there has been a string of arsons, none of them are connected, except for the business fires on Hixson Pike. An individual was arrested in those two cases. The investigations are all ongoing.

Here is the rundown:



7-4-20 Hixson Pike business fires - arson arrest made, suspect accused of setting fire to both locations

7-21-20 Harris Lane fire - arson

7-22-20 Old Birds Mill Road fire - arson

7-23-20 Shannon Ave fire - arson

7-25-20 W 37th St duplex fire - arson

7-29-20 12th Avenue fire - arson

7-30-20 Laws Avenue fire - arson

7-31-20 Old Lee Highway trailer fire - arson

At 7:05 a.m. Friday, multiple crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Old Lee Highway on a possible residential structure fire. There was a fire in a bedroom in the back of a home. Firefighters entered the structure and extinguished the fire. CFD investigators say there is evidence that fire was also deliberately set.

Also on Friday, Chattanooga firefighters were called out to a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of E. 46th St. Place.

The alarm came in at 2:01 p.m. and it was reported that smoke and flames were visible.

Crews arrived on the scene and started an interior fire attack on the dilapidated, boarded up vacant structure. Extreme caution was used while inside the building.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Primary and secondary searches were made and no one was found inside the residence.

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 14, Squad 1, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 and HCEMS responded.

There was no power to the home so investigators believe arson was to blame.



