Fire Department Responds To Multiple Arson Fires This Month

Friday, July 31, 2020

It has been a very busy few weeks for the Chattanooga Fire Department, both for firefighters and investigators - with an arsonist (s) on the loose.

Fire officials said, "Investigators have determined that a number of the fires were intentionally set. That includes two fires that happened today.  Some of the residential structures involved were vacant. Others were occupied.

"While there has been a string of arsons, none of them are connected, except for the business fires on Hixson Pike.

An individual was arrested in those two cases. The investigations are all ongoing.

Here is the rundown:

7-4-20 Hixson Pike business fires - arson arrest made, suspect accused of setting fire to both locations

7-21-20 Harris Lane fire - arson

7-22-20 Old Birds Mill Road fire - arson

7-23-20 Shannon Ave fire - arson

7-25-20 W 37th St duplex fire - arson

7-29-20 12th Avenue fire - arson

7-30-20 Laws Avenue fire - arson

7-31-20 Old Lee Highway trailer fire - arson

At 7:05 a.m. Friday, multiple crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Old Lee Highway on a possible residential structure fire. There was a fire in a bedroom in the back of a home. Firefighters entered the structure and extinguished the fire. CFD investigators say there is evidence that fire was also deliberately set.

Also on Friday, Chattanooga firefighters were called out to a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of E. 46th St. Place.

The alarm came in at 2:01 p.m. and it was reported that smoke and flames were visible.

Crews arrived on the scene and started an interior fire attack on the dilapidated, boarded up vacant structure. Extreme caution was used while inside the building.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Primary and secondary searches were made and no one was found inside the residence.

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 14, Squad 1, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 and HCEMS responded.

There was no power to the home so investigators believe arson was to blame. 



July 31, 2020

Tennessee Has Over 3,000 More Coronavirus Cases In A Day And 27 Deaths

July 31, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

July 31, 2020

2 People Rescued From Apartment Fire In East Ridge On Friday Morning; 10 Apartment Units Damaged


Tennessee had 3,088 new coronavirus cases, health officials reported Friday. The new total is 105,959. There have been 4,661 patients hospitalized in Tennessee from the virus, up 89. Officials ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Two people and a pet were rescued Friday morning in an apartment fire in East Ridge. At approximately 8:23 a.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police and Memorial EMS were dispatched to a ... (click for more)



When Bullets Litter Our Streets

This last weekend I was volunteering at a church being used as a COVID testing site in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Chattanooga. I’m grateful to my friend Bill Ulmer, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, and the many healthcare workers and non-medical volunteers who have given of their time, resources, and hearts, to administer thousands of tests ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Manny' And Other Things

With tomorrow as the last day for “early voting” in Tennessee’s primary election, which will be held next Thursday, much of the nation has become entranced by the down-to-the-wire coin toss between a true outsider and an established “swamp” dweller. And for the life of me, I struggle with those voters who have yet to discover that “Dr. Manny” Sethi is overwhelmingly the best choice ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club Faces Soda City Football Club On Saturday

The high-scoring Chattanooga Football Club has a chance to win their first trophy as a professional club on Saturday night against Soda City FC. While CFC has a chance to win the Independent Cup with a victory, their coach said he still wants to tinker with the lineup, if ever so slightly. “We believe that we’re going to open August 8 in NISA play, so we’re basically nine ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Time I Met Mickey Mantle

Every young boy in America who grew up in the 1950s and 60s remembers the late, great Mickey Mantle. He was bigger than life and I would bet that most of them idolized Mantle in much the same way that I did. I had already become a New York Yankees' fan by 1959 when I was eight years old. At first, my favorite Yankee was Yogi Berra. In fact, when someone would ask me what position ... (click for more)


