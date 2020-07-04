 Saturday, July 4, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man, 25, Shot Friday Night On West 37th Street

Saturday, July 4, 2020
A man, 25, was shot late Friday night on West 37th Street.
 
At approximately 11:56 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after being notified of a person there who had been shot.
 
Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle and was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
 
Officers were able to determine an area in the 1000 block of West 37th Street was the location of occurrence and secured the scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.  

July 4, 2020

Man, 25, Shot Friday Night On West 37th Street

July 4, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 3, 2020

City Council To Vote Tuesday On Resolution Declaring Racism Is Public Health Crisis In Chattanooga


A man, 25, was shot late Friday night on West 37th Street. At approximately 11:56 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after being notified of a person there who had been ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON 1251 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT ... (click for more)

Members of the City Council are set to vote on Tuesday on a resolution by Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod "declaring racism as a public health crisis in the city of Chattanooga." The resolution ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man, 25, Shot Friday Night On West 37th Street

A man, 25, was shot late Friday night on West 37th Street. At approximately 11:56 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after being notified of a person there who had been shot. Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle and was suffering from non-life threatening ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON 1251 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND --- BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES 7296 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING ... (click for more)

Opinion

In A Time Of Crisis, Why Commemorate The Fourth Of July?

This weekend, we will commemorate the 244 th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Admittedly, we will celebrate with less exuberance than previous years, but celebrations will occur across the land and flags will be flying high. It has been a difficult year. While that may seem like an understatement for a year punctuated with tornadoes, a pandemic, political and social ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Fourth Of July 2020

Several weeks ago my dear friend and the world’s best photographer, Robin Hood, told me he was sending a copy of one of his latest books, “A Century of Impact,” that his company, Grandin Hood, recently delivered to the National Parks Conservation Association. Perfect, I told myself, because after six months of being sequestered with leg problems and COVID-19 fright, what greater ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors