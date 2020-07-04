Man, 25, Shot Friday Night On West 37th Street

A man, 25, was shot late Friday night on West 37th Street.

At approximately 11:56 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after being notified of a person there who had been shot.

The victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle and was suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers were able to determine an area in the 1000 block of West 37th Street was the location of occurrence and secured the scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.