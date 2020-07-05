 Sunday, July 5, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Man Says Female Friend Looked Through His Drawers, Took Several Items; Woman Looking For Romance On Facebook Now Realizes She Was Scammed

Sunday, July 5, 2020

A woman at a residence on Hixson Pike said someone had taken the groceries she had delivered to her door step. She said the last time this had happened it was a man who lived across the hall to the right, but she could not offer any other description of the possible suspect. She did not see this person take the items, and she did not have any evidence to support her claim. police said.

* * *

A man at a residence on E. 27th Street said his lady friend was looking through his drawers and took a purple Crown Royal bag with $75, a pack of cigarettes, and a gun in it.

He said he never saw her have the bag in her possession nor saw her leave the house with the bag in her hands. The woman denied ever looking in the man's drawers and taking things out. Police said, "Officers are familiar with this residence and he has many people coming and leaving the residence so we could not prove that she was the one that took any items. Due to insufficient evidence and no proof that she took the items, charges could not be taken out on her." 

* * *

A man said he had been pouring asphalt at 900 Airport Road. He said the concrete was going over a speed bump on a driveway through the trailer park in an attempt to fix it, because he works for the management company at this location. He said he had cones blocking it off on both sides to close down that section of the roadway, and a woman drove through the cones and went over the freshly poured asphalt. He said that due to the woman driving over the asphalt while it was not dry, it caused two tire-sized indentations in the middle of it that would have to be repaired the next day. The woman said she drove through the cones because there was enough space for vehicles to still fit through and did not know he was working on the roadway.

* * *

A woman said she was walking her dog along Anderson Avenue.  As she walked past one residence, a woman who resides there started cussing her and making threats of physical harm. She said the womany also soaked her and her dog with a garden hose. The dripping wet woman advised police that in the future, she will take a different route while walking her dog.

* * *

A woman living on N. Concord Road said she was looking for romance on Facebook and became acquainted with a man who used the name Michael Forson. She said they chatted on Messenger, then he had her go to Hangout chat room. She said she sent him a $100 gift card via Ebay on a  Monday night, then again on Tuesday night and then again sent him a $50 gift card on Wednesday night. She said she sent him a money order for $1,200 also on Wednesday.. She now realizes that this was a scam.


Time To Examine Tax Breaks For Churches - And Response

Churches are classified for tax purposes as 501(c)(3) organizations. This means contributions to them are generally tax deductible and they pay no property taxes on their real estate facilities. In return for this there are certain restrictions they must follow, the most important being: "Specifically, 501(c)(3) organizations are prohibited from engaging in excessive political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

Due to my strong belief that ‘country comes before self,’ this rare issue of The Sunday Funnies is necessary because of Independence Day, but this week The Saturday Funnies will again appear. Our long-term readers know that the weekly funnies come from the emails that are shared during the week, thus the disclaimer But do 4th of July jokes get stale by the 5th? A crafty teacher ... (click for more)

Sports

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


