Sheriff Hammond Has No Intention Of Stepping Down; Asks To Meet With Preachers, Others On "Solutions"

Sheriff Jim Hammond said Sunday afternoon he has no intention of stepping down, despite a letter from 38 preachers asking him to do so.

The sheriff said he would not discuss individual cases of alleged racism and abuse on the part of his deputies, saying those cases are going through the courts.

He said he has offered to meet with the pastors and other groups for a discussion on possible solutions to racial concerns.

Sheriff Hammond said, "I have offered to meet with several groups, including pastors, young people and professionals."

Of those being taken into custody, he said, "My advice is to comply. Instead, they want to shout and holler to get some video they can exploit."

The sheriff remained critical of District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, saying on two occasions he had dismissed cases prior to them going to court.

He said, "There ought to be evidence presented and a decision by a magistrate or judge. When he dismisses them on his own, then everybody is left wondering what happened."