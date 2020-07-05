 Monday, July 6, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 48, Shot On Hickory Valley Road Sunday Afternoon

Sunday, July 5, 2020

A man, 48, was injured in a shooting on Hickory Valley Road Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 1521 Hickory Valley Road. Upon arrival, police located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
 
The man was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
It was stated to police that the shooting occurred in the parking lot.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



July 6, 2020

Accuweather forecasters are carefully monitoring a slow-moving storm system that has brought repeated downpours to the Southeast since last week. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) have introduced legislation "to combat illegal immigration fraud and eliminate loopholes in birthright citizenship that are being



Slow-Moving Storm System To Keep Southeastern U.S. Drenched Into Midweek

Accuweather forecasters are carefully monitoring a slow-moving storm system that has brought repeated downpours to the Southeast since last week. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue daily into the middle of the week -- and meteorologists say tropical development of this feature cannot be fully ruled out as it wanders toward the coast. Residents and visitors may

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition,

Opinion

Erlanger's Problems Started Long Before Will Jackson

Erlanger's Problems Started Long Before Will Jackson

I, too, am a former Erlanger employee. I loved my 28 years there and was devastated when I was laid off three years ago. Roy, I find it incredulous that you think that Erlanger's downward spiral began in the few short months that Will Jackson has taken the helm. It started when Kevin Spiegel started the " no divert" policy. This policy put undo pressure on every

Roy Exum: The Side Of Freedom

Roy Exum: The Side Of Freedom

J.R.R Tolkien, who quite famously wrote books like 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings', made a very astute observation one day before he died almost 50 years ago. "All we have to decide is what to do with the time given us." None of us knows when the bell will toll, so my sole responsibility is to squeeze the most and best and brightest out of "the time given me" and I enjoy

Sports

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. "Joe" Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN'S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN,


