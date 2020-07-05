Man, 48, Shot On Hickory Valley Road Sunday Afternoon

A man, 48, was injured in a shooting on Hickory Valley Road Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 1521 Hickory Valley Road. Upon arrival, police located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

It was stated to police that the shooting occurred in the parking lot.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



