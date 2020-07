Erlanger Health System Emergency Departments treated 12 patients with injuries related to Fourth of July activities.

These patients were treated between July 3 and July 5. Most of the injuries include burns and abrasions to hands as well as eye related injuries.



Fireworks injuries by year:



2020– eight adults and four children

2019– six adults and two children

2018– six adults and no children

2017– three adults and one child

2016– 11 patients

2015 – eight patients