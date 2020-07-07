Red Bank Commission Turns Down Plasma Donation Center After Citizens Object

The application from Immunotek Biocenters for a special exceptions permit that would allow the company to operate a plasma collection center at 2101 Dayton Blvd., failed to receive approval at the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night. The room was filled with residents and business owners in opposition to the proposal who applauded the decision.

A speaker who lives within walking distance of the location said that allowing this in the heart of Red Bank and near residential neighborhoods would change the city’s character. After researching it, she said that the company, which collects plasma, is a for-profit business and the collections are not a donation, despite the term being used by Immunotek Biocenters. "It is a predatory business," she said, "targeting poor people, homeless shelters and those with drug addictions."

The owner of a physical therapy office said she wants Red Bank to grow responsibly and she would not have bought her office building or her house knowing it would be in close proximity to a plasma collection center. The owner of commercial property across the street from the Save-A-Lot grocery store, where the business would be located, said his property is for sale and a buyer backed out of a contract, partially because of the possibility of this business locating nearby. He said, “If we allow this, we’ll see the lowest moment for the citizens of Red Bank to experience.”

Commissioner Tyler Howell made the motion to deny a permit, seconded by Commissioner Carol Rose who said it would not attract new homeowners and the revenues it would bring would not off-set the expenses that could be caused by this type of business. She then made another motion, which the commission passed, to put a six-month moratorium in place for plasma and blood donation centers and similar businesses, so the commissioners can identify if there are appropriate locations for them.

The commissioners also updated a resolution that had not been reviewed for many years regarding adult-oriented businesses. The updates will enhance the city’s ability to regulate these businesses and will restrict their location to the C-1 zone.

Mayor Ruth Jeno said she was excited to see all the new housing being built in Red Bank with properties being developed for new homes and the families that will follow. Tuesday night, developers of three different properties were given the zoning changes needed for new housing.

Property at 5005 Dayton Blvd. was rezoned from R1-A Residential to R-3 Residential Planned Unit Development (PUD) for single family detached homes and attached townhomes. Chris Anderson, representing Green Tech Homes which developed the Midvale Highlands area above Ashmore Avenue, said his company will use the location to build another development similar to Midvale Highlands.

Another PUD was approved for Pinebreeze Road. It will have 29 units that will have some attached units but will be mostly single-family detached homes. There will be a single road entrance off of Pinebreeze.

Property at 14 Kingston St., was given final approval for a zoning change from R-1 Residential to R-TZ Townhomes/Zero Lot Line Residential. The new construction will replace a house that has been vacant and in disrepair for the past five years.

Commissioner Rose noted that the city is actively pursuing development at the location of the old middle school property. She said although it is not evident, Red Bank has been working to determine the restrictions on the property regarding what has to be dedicated for public use. For the time being no development can take place there because there is a sewer moratorium.

In regular business, the commissioners voted to increase the stormwater utility service charge from $36 to $40 per year. Approval was given to purchase a backhoe in the amount of $98,967 for use by the solid waste department.

A resolution authorized the city to participate in the Public Entity Partners “Safety Partners” matching grant program. The money received will be used to buy 40 protective hoods for the fire department.