Jfest Is Called Off Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Tennessee Valley’s longest running Christian Music Festival, Jfest, scheduled for Aug. 1, is cancelled. As COVID-19 precautions are extended, Jfest management does not foresee rescheduling for the 2020 season, it was stated.

“After much prayer and heavy consideration, we feel it is in the best interest of the community at large to cancel this year’s Jfest,” said Jfest Festival Director, Ted Gocke. “Any tickets purchased for Jfest 2020 will be honored for Jfest 2021 or can be used as a tax-deductible donation to J103 and Partners for Christian Media.

"We are looking forward to seeing you May 22, 2021 at the Tennessee Riverpark for Jfest 2021.

"Partners for Christian Media asks for the community to join them in prayer for continued unity and healing of our region."

For more information you may contact PCM directly at 423-892-1200 or visit jfest.com.