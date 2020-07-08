Former Cleveland, Tn., Mayor Tom Rowland Has Coronavirus Too

Former Cleveland, Tn., Mayor Tom Rowland said Wednesday he has the coronavirus too.

On Tuesday, current Mayor Kevin Brooks said he has been hospitalized with the virus.

Former Mayor Rowland said both he and his wife, Sandra, contracted the virus, but are recuperating at home.

He said, "Sandra and I send hugs and gratitude to those have offered prayers, errands and words of comfort we have received during our mandatory quarantine period .



"Since being diagnosed positive with Covid 19 over a week ago we have been resting at home and getting better by the day.

"We encourage our friends to respect this virus and take every precaution by wearing a mask and practicing social distantancing.

"The State Health Department has been an excellent partner during this entire journey. The Department has communicated with us every two days.

"We send our prayers to Mayor Kevin Brooks who is recuperating in the hospital. We have been blessed to be able to rest at home.

"With much gratitude,

Tom Rowland

Mayor Emeritus,

City of Cleveland"