Man, 37, Shot Early Wednesday Morning On East 34th Street

A man, 37, was shot early Wednesday morning, and the suspect tried to steal his motorcycle.
At approximately 3:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of East 34th Street.
Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
It was stated to police that the victim was shot and the suspect attempted to steal victim's motorcycle.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.