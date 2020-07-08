 Thursday, July 9, 2020 Weather

Man, 37, Shot Early Wednesday Morning On East 34th Street

Wednesday, July 8, 2020
A man, 37, was shot early Wednesday morning, and the suspect tried to steal his motorcycle.
 
At approximately 3:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of East 34th Street.
 
Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
It was stated to police that the victim was shot and the suspect attempted to steal victim's motorcycle.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

July 9, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 8, 2020

CDOT Announces Houston Street Two-Way Conversion Begins July 23


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY 9595 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation announces Houston Street will be converted from one-way to two-way between E 11th Street and Lindsay Street. CDOT will post public notice signs



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY 9595 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S --- CANADA, ERIC G 1400 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting

Opinion

Mandates Are A Bluff - And Response (4)

Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Right Vs. Wrong

A month ago the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, led a delegation of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, to kneel for a symbolic eight minutes and 40 seconds in Washington’s Emancipation Hall in memory of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis in an arrest gone awry on May 25. The kneeling ceremony was revolting. George Floyd was a known thug, ... (click for more)

Sports

108 Contenders Take Part In Chattanooga Women's Amateur Golf Tournament At Black Creek

There were 108 women from the nine-member clubs in the Chattanooga Woman's Golf Association who teed up Tuesday at a beautifully manicured Black Creek. The results for the Chattanooga Women's Amateur Tournament: A Division: Gross: Valleybrook (64) - Miller,Thurman, Dycus, Glickman Net: Signal Mtn (56) - B. Burns, Durham, K. Burns, Purchase B Division: ... (click for more)

Date Changes For U.S. Amateur At Honors Course Due To Tornado Damage

The United States Golf Association (USGA) on Wednesday, announced changes to future U.S. Senior Amateur Championship host sites. The Country Club of Detroit, in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mi., will be the site of the 66th championship in 2021, scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 2. The Honors Course, in Ooltewah, will host the 69th U.S. Senior Amateur on Aug. 24-29, 2024. The Country Club ... (click for more)


