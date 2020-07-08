Man, 37, Shot Early Wednesday Morning On East 34th Street

A man, 37, was shot early Wednesday morning, and the suspect tried to steal his motorcycle.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of East 34th Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

It was stated to police that the victim was shot and the suspect attempted to steal victim's motorcycle.