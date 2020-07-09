AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/9/20

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
July 9, 2020
Tyler Robinson and Rachael Kiser have been taken into custody after burglarizing a Bradley
County residence.
On June 11 of 2020, an aggravated burglary was reported in southwestern Bradley ... (click for more)
The Whitfield County Board of Assessors has temporarily closed the Assessors Office due to a direct exposure to the Covid-19 virus. The office will be closed for in person assistance effective ... (click for more)
(click for more)
Tyler Robinson and Rachael Kiser have been taken into custody after burglarizing a Bradley
County residence.
On June 11 of 2020, an aggravated burglary was reported in southwestern Bradley County. The suspects stole items both inside and outside of the residence including several firearms, a crossbow and an ATV.
During the initial response to the scene, investigators ... (click for more)
The Whitfield County Board of Assessors has temporarily closed the Assessors Office due to a direct exposure to the Covid-19 virus. The office will be closed for in person assistance effective Wednesday, and will reopen on July 17.
During this quarantine time, the Tax Assessor’s staff will be working remotely. The staff will be available during regular hours, Monday to Friday, ... (click for more)
Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)
A month ago the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, led a delegation of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, to kneel for a symbolic eight minutes and 40 seconds in Washington’s Emancipation Hall in memory of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis in an arrest gone awry on May 25.
The kneeling ceremony was revolting. George Floyd was a known thug, ... (click for more)
As the unforgettable summer of 2020 rolls on, so does GoMocs.com's look at the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. This week's featured newcomer is Noah Castillo, a highly regarded prep talent from the state of Florida.
Castillo is a three-time state champion from Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla., where he competed ... (click for more)
There were 108 women from the nine-member clubs in the Chattanooga Woman's Golf Association who teed up Tuesday at a beautifully manicured Black Creek.
The results for the Chattanooga Women's Amateur Tournament:
A Division:
Gross: Valleybrook (64) - Miller,Thurman, Dycus, Glickman
Net: Signal Mtn (56) - B. Burns, Durham, K. Burns, Purchase
B Division: ... (click for more)