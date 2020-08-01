 Saturday, August 1, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sheriff Lt. Mark Kimsey Dies At Home

Lt. Kimsey was joined by his daughter, Julia; fiancé, Tracy Barber, Deputy Sheriff Allen Branum and Sheriff Jim Hammond for promotion ceremony in 2018
Mark Kimsey, who had a long career with the Sheriff's Office and was often an expert witness in traffic accident cases, has died.

Sheriff Jim Hammond said Lt. Kimsey did not show up for work on Friday. He said officers checked at his home and found him on the floor of his apartment. He said Lt. Kimsey had suffered from health issues in recent years.

The sheriff said, "Mark was an expert when it came to the causes of traffic accidents. He was well-thought of by those who worked with him.

He was one of our best."

The Optimist Club of Chattanooga honored then-Sgt. Kimsey in 2011 at a program held at Niko's Southside Grill. It was part of the club's "Respect for Law Program."

Gary Behler, chairman of the club's Respect for Law program, said at the time, "Sgt. Mark Kimsey's work in accident investigation and reconstruction is a most difficult and demanding job, which he performs with true professionalism."

He was promoted to lieutenant on May 1, 2018.

 Lt. Kimsey had three children.


Hamilton County Coronavirus Numbers Stay Level For 4th Day; No New Deaths; 7 More Die In Tennessee

New Hamilton County coronavirus cases stayed level for the fourth day. There were 75 new cases reported on Saturday after recent numbers reaching to 175 in a day. Total cases now are 5,511. Deaths remain at 48. However, Tennessee had seven more deaths bringing the toll to 1,067. There were 2,225 cases for a total of 108,184. Sixty three more were hospitalized to bring ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 74 More Coronavirus Deaths; New Cases Are 3,709

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 74 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,825. There were 3,709 new cases as that total reached 190,012 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 18,995 - up 306 since Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 529 cases, up 12; 9 deaths; 3 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Mark Kimsey Was The Real Deal And Larger Than Life

Rest In Peace to one of the most honorable, intelligent and entertaining human beings I have ever met in my entire life. Mark Kimsey, you were an eloquent and extremely talented writer and the epitome of what an American Law Enforcement Officer should be - courageous, scholarly, empathetic, proficient and selfless. Words can not begin to express how much you are respected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This August

As I venture into My Garden at the start of each month, keen in my search for life’s Orchids and Onions to share, it is a treat to find a new and regular visitor. As some are aware, I have had more time to watch my garden in the last six months, a leg amputation coupled with a heightened concern for the COVID-19 reducing me to darn-near a hermit. This spring we added more bird feeders ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Open New CHI Memorial Stadium On Saturday; Contest Is Sold Out

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will christen their new CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday. They face Tucson FC in a 5 p.m. contest that is sold out. The new stadium is at 6198 Mack Smith Road. Red Wolves officials said they are ready with a COVID readiness plan. All transactions will be cash-less. There will be a clear bag policy so there is no hands-on bag checking. Hand sanitizer ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club Faces Soda City Football Club On Saturday

The high-scoring Chattanooga Football Club has a chance to win their first trophy as a professional club on Saturday night against Soda City FC. While CFC has a chance to win the Independent Cup with a victory, their coach said he still wants to tinker with the lineup, if ever so slightly. “We believe that we’re going to open August 8 in NISA play, so we’re basically nine ... (click for more)


