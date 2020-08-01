Sheriff Lt. Mark Kimsey Dies At Home

Mark Kimsey, who had a long career with the Sheriff's Office and was often an expert witness in traffic accident cases, has died.

Sheriff Jim Hammond said Lt. Kimsey did not show up for work on Friday. He said officers checked at his home and found him on the floor of his apartment. He said Lt. Kimsey had suffered from health issues in recent years.

The sheriff said, "Mark was an expert when it came to the causes of traffic accidents. He was well-thought of by those who worked with him.

He was one of our best."

The Optimist Club of Chattanooga honored then-Sgt. Kimsey in 2011 at a program held at Niko's Southside Grill. It was part of the club's "Respect for Law Program."

Gary Behler, chairman of the club's Respect for Law program, said at the time, "Sgt. Mark Kimsey's work in accident investigation and reconstruction is a most difficult and demanding job, which he performs with true professionalism."

He was promoted to lieutenant on May 1, 2018.

Lt. Kimsey had three children.