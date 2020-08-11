Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAIRD, GLENDON SHANE
7356 LEE HWY APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
BECHARD, TIMOTHY JOSEPH
1632 S 108TH EAST AVE TULSA, 74128
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
BELL, THOMAS LEBRON
1203 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
BELL, THOMAS LEBRON
2610 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
-----
BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON
705 EAST EAST51 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICVE
-----
BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
-----
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
BOWMAN, KELLY JANE
150 MCINCURFF RD BIRCHWOOD, 37303
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
BRANUM, DAVID WAYNE
1010 HILLCREST RD HIXSON, 373432119
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
BROWNING, TONY EVERTT
4105 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE
298 MAGNOLIA AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY
3245 CASTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
DEFELIPE, ANDRES MIGUEL
1704 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DEMERY, THADDEUS
1727 N CONCORD ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
EDWARDS, JAMES CLARENCE
10496 SOVEREIGN POINT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
-----
FRANKS, SHANNON D
115 COUNTY ROAD 958 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
-----
FREEMAN, HAYLEY GRACELYN
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
-----
GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW
3814 Grays Ave Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
GRAY, VEROLNIQUE
3729 MONTE VISTA DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
-----
GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
6203 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN
1135 GREENS RD Chattanooga, 374213208
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
-----
HARRIS, MARCUSO
7524 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
-----
HELRIGEL, HOLLIE R
10319 LONDON LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
-----
IVERY, MELVIN JOSEPH
705 WINDRUSH LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
JORDAN, ALEXIS
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022777
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
LATTIMORE, CHALISS DUVAL
4633 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
-----
LYTTLETON, ZACHARY MICHAEL
4004 DEERMONT CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
MADDEN, RICHMOND LEBRON
140 GRAYSON CIR UNIT 3 GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
MATHIS, GREGORY
165 HIGH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
MCGILL, RICKY JUSTIN
385 DOOLEY ST CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MCNEECE, BRANDON RAY
11660 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
MOODY, JOEY KENTRELL
3204 CRESTFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112558
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
MORRIS, ED
6349 FISK AVE A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
-----
NICOLAS-CHOC, JUAN DANIEL
1514 MITCHELL AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
OTTLEY, RACHEL SERNA
142 RAINBOW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
PARKS-BEY, ANTHONY
1417 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
2114 LOVETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
-----
RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON
7606 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED
-----
RICHARDSON, KELSEY ANN
8088 BONNY OAKES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
-----
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
11 EAST 7TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
-----
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
10865 SOUTH BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
-----
SABLE, JOSHUA DANIEL
1708 ALBERT LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
-----
SHECKLES, HALI M
1367 MEADOWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
SHIELDS, ANDREW
2420 CLEVELAND ATLANTA, 30330
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
SIMONSON, DAVID LINCOLN
2267 N SHORE ACRES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
-----
STAMPER, CORDELL MAURICE
7607 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIB
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTR
-----
SUTTON, RUFUS ANTWON
2213 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
-----
TAYLOR, ANTOINETTE RASHON
2108 CHESTNUT ST, APT 413 Chattanooga, 37408
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
URBINA-DE-JESUS, KELLIAND M
725 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WEAVER, COLENE JEANETTE
7945 TRANQUILITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
WILLIAMS, LANASIA SHATAE
5213 WILLOWBY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ARSON
Here are the mug shots:
|BAIRD, GLENDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/31/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BELL, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELL, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/26/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICVE
|
|BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BOWMAN, KELLY JANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|BRANUM, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/12/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DEMERY, THADDEUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|FRANKS, SHANNON D
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- FORGERY
|
|FREEMAN, HAYLEY GRACELYN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|GRAY, VEROLNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HELRIGEL, HOLLIE R
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|IVERY, MELVIN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 10/12/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JORDAN, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LATTIMORE, CHALISS DUVAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LYTTLETON, ZACHARY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MADDEN, RICHMOND LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MATHIS, GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCGILL, RICKY JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCNEECE, BRANDON RAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOODY, JOEY KENTRELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MORRIS, ED
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|NICOLAS-CHOC, JUAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/09/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|OTTLEY, RACHEL SERNA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/15/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARKS-BEY, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT
|
|SHECKLES, HALI M
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|SHIELDS, ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|STAMPER, CORDELL MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIB
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTR
|
|SUTTON, RUFUS ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|URBINA-DE-JESUS, KELLIAND M
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEAVER, COLENE JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILLIAMS, LANASIA SHATAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
|