Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAIRD, GLENDON SHANE

7356 LEE HWY APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BECHARD, TIMOTHY JOSEPH

1632 S 108TH EAST AVE TULSA, 74128

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BELL, THOMAS LEBRON

1203 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

BELL, THOMAS LEBRON

2610 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON

705 EAST EAST51 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICVE-----BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIKHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED-----BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----BOWMAN, KELLY JANE150 MCINCURFF RD BIRCHWOOD, 37303Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE-----BRANUM, DAVID WAYNE1010 HILLCREST RD HIXSON, 373432119Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACTDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-----BROWNING, TONY EVERTT4105 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE-----CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE298 MAGNOLIA AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY3245 CASTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----DEFELIPE, ANDRES MIGUEL1704 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----DEMERY, THADDEUS1727 N CONCORD ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----EDWARDS, JAMES CLARENCE10496 SOVEREIGN POINT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH-----FRANKS, SHANNON D115 COUNTY ROAD 958 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERY-----FREEMAN, HAYLEY GRACELYN4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE-----GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW3814 Grays Ave Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----GRAY, VEROLNIQUE3729 MONTE VISTA DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT-----GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD6203 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN1135 GREENS RD Chattanooga, 374213208Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----HARRIS, MARCUSO7524 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC-----HELRIGEL, HOLLIE R10319 LONDON LANE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN-----IVERY, MELVIN JOSEPH705 WINDRUSH LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----JORDAN, ALEXIS1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022777Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----LATTIMORE, CHALISS DUVAL4633 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT-----LYTTLETON, ZACHARY MICHAEL4004 DEERMONT CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----MADDEN, RICHMOND LEBRON140 GRAYSON CIR UNIT 3 GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----MATHIS, GREGORY165 HIGH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----MCGILL, RICKY JUSTIN385 DOOLEY ST CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----MCNEECE, BRANDON RAY11660 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----MOODY, JOEY KENTRELL3204 CRESTFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112558Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----MORRIS, ED6349 FISK AVE A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY-----NICOLAS-CHOC, JUAN DANIEL1514 MITCHELL AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----OTTLEY, RACHEL SERNA142 RAINBOW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----PARKS-BEY, ANTHONY1417 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO2114 LOVETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT)-----RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON7606 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED-----RICHARDSON, KELSEY ANN8088 BONNY OAKES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA11 EAST 7TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT-----ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD10865 SOUTH BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE-----SABLE, JOSHUA DANIEL1708 ALBERT LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION-----SHECKLES, HALI M1367 MEADOWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----SHIELDS, ANDREW2420 CLEVELAND ATLANTA, 30330Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----SIMONSON, DAVID LINCOLN2267 N SHORE ACRES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT-----STAMPER, CORDELL MAURICE7607 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTR-----SUTTON, RUFUS ANTWON2213 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT-----TAYLOR, ANTOINETTE RASHON2108 CHESTNUT ST, APT 413 Chattanooga, 37408Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----URBINA-DE-JESUS, KELLIAND M725 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----WEAVER, COLENE JEANETTE7945 TRANQUILITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)-----WILLIAMS, LANASIA SHATAE5213 WILLOWBY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ARSON

