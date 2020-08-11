 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 76.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAIRD, GLENDON SHANE
7356 LEE HWY APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
BECHARD, TIMOTHY JOSEPH
1632 S 108TH EAST AVE TULSA, 74128
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
BELL, THOMAS LEBRON
1203 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
BELL, THOMAS LEBRON
2610 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
-----
BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON
705 EAST EAST51 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICVE
-----
BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
-----
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
BOWMAN, KELLY JANE
150 MCINCURFF RD BIRCHWOOD, 37303
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
BRANUM, DAVID WAYNE
1010 HILLCREST RD HIXSON, 373432119
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
BROWNING, TONY EVERTT
4105 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE
298 MAGNOLIA AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY
3245 CASTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
DEFELIPE, ANDRES MIGUEL
1704 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DEMERY, THADDEUS
1727 N CONCORD ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
EDWARDS, JAMES CLARENCE
10496 SOVEREIGN POINT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
-----
FRANKS, SHANNON D
115 COUNTY ROAD 958 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
-----
FREEMAN, HAYLEY GRACELYN
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
-----
GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW
3814 Grays Ave Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
GRAY, VEROLNIQUE
3729 MONTE VISTA DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
-----
GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
6203 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN
1135 GREENS RD Chattanooga, 374213208
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
-----
HARRIS, MARCUSO
7524 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
-----
HELRIGEL, HOLLIE R
10319 LONDON LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
-----
IVERY, MELVIN JOSEPH
705 WINDRUSH LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
JORDAN, ALEXIS
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022777
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
LATTIMORE, CHALISS DUVAL
4633 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
-----
LYTTLETON, ZACHARY MICHAEL
4004 DEERMONT CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
MADDEN, RICHMOND LEBRON
140 GRAYSON CIR UNIT 3 GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
MATHIS, GREGORY
165 HIGH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
MCGILL, RICKY JUSTIN
385 DOOLEY ST CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MCNEECE, BRANDON RAY
11660 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
MOODY, JOEY KENTRELL
3204 CRESTFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112558
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
MORRIS, ED
6349 FISK AVE A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
-----
NICOLAS-CHOC, JUAN DANIEL
1514 MITCHELL AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
OTTLEY, RACHEL SERNA
142 RAINBOW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
PARKS-BEY, ANTHONY
1417 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
2114 LOVETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
-----
RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON
7606 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED
-----
RICHARDSON, KELSEY ANN
8088 BONNY OAKES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
-----
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
11 EAST 7TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
-----
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
10865 SOUTH BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
-----
SABLE, JOSHUA DANIEL
1708 ALBERT LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
-----
SHECKLES, HALI M
1367 MEADOWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
SHIELDS, ANDREW
2420 CLEVELAND ATLANTA, 30330
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
SIMONSON, DAVID LINCOLN
2267 N SHORE ACRES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
-----
STAMPER, CORDELL MAURICE
7607 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIB
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTR
-----
SUTTON, RUFUS ANTWON
2213 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
-----
TAYLOR, ANTOINETTE RASHON
2108 CHESTNUT ST, APT 413 Chattanooga, 37408
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
URBINA-DE-JESUS, KELLIAND M
725 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WEAVER, COLENE JEANETTE
7945 TRANQUILITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
WILLIAMS, LANASIA SHATAE
5213 WILLOWBY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ARSON

Here are the mug shots:

BAIRD, GLENDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/31/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BELL, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/26/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICVE
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOWMAN, KELLY JANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BRANUM, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/12/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DEMERY, THADDEUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FRANKS, SHANNON D
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FORGERY
FREEMAN, HAYLEY GRACELYN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GRAY, VEROLNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HELRIGEL, HOLLIE R
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
IVERY, MELVIN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 10/12/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JORDAN, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LATTIMORE, CHALISS DUVAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LYTTLETON, ZACHARY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MADDEN, RICHMOND LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MATHIS, GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCGILL, RICKY JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNEECE, BRANDON RAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOODY, JOEY KENTRELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORRIS, ED
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
NICOLAS-CHOC, JUAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/09/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OTTLEY, RACHEL SERNA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/15/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARKS-BEY, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • ASSAULT
SHECKLES, HALI M
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHIELDS, ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STAMPER, CORDELL MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIB
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTR
SUTTON, RUFUS ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
URBINA-DE-JESUS, KELLIAND M
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEAVER, COLENE JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS, LANASIA SHATAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON


August 11, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 10, 2020

Whitfield County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Has 2,440 New Cases

August 10, 2020

Government Going After 47,000 Tarps Owned By Sadruddin Brothers


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAIRD, GLENDON SHANE 7356 LEE HWY APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 32 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,229. There were 2,440 new cases as that total reached

The federal government is adding another item of forfeiture against two brothers who in 2017 pledged to build a textile plant in economically distressed Bledsoe County that would provide 1,000



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAIRD, GLENDON SHANE 7356 LEE HWY APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ----- BECHARD, TIMOTHY JOSEPH 1632 S 108TH EAST AVE TULSA, 74128 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ----- BELL, THOMAS LEBRON 1203

Whitfield County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Has 2,440 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 32 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,229. There were 2,440 new cases as that total reached 219,025 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 20,676 - up 48 since Sunday. Whitfield County had two more deaths and is up to a total of 32. A Dalton retirement home,

Opinion

Marco Perez Thanks Voters In District 2

I am deeply honored and humbled by the response and support I received from District 2 voters. In the last few years we have made great advances in education and we are ready to continue on this path forward. As I've spoken with hundreds of parents, teachers and students their top concern is the change to education in this coming year. I am excited to work together in support

Roy Exum: This Madness Must Stop

If you haven't heard, "caravans of looters" descended on Chicago Sunday night. Over 100 blatant criminals were arrested, and 13 police officers were injured. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot quickly announced the National Guard should not be called in, saying the Chicago Police Department was in control. In non-related news, it was learned that from Friday at 12 p.m. until Monday

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Earn 2-2 Tie At North Texas

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a point in USL League One standings Saturday night with a 2-2 tie at North Texas. The Red Wolves are third in the standings behind Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha. Greg Hurst opened the scoring in the third minute. North Texas's Beni Redzic scored in teh 47th and the 87th minute to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Marky Hernandez tied the

Riley Hickman Raising Twin Ooltewah Teenagers Ready To Race Soon

The "Hustler" Riley Hickman of Ooltewah has his hands full in a different and unique aspect of his racing career. Winning nearly 100 various Late Model features over the past 20 years in and around Tennessee, North Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the most important aspect has been his twin sons. Now, at 13 Drew and Dillon (sitting on the door area - talking with dad) are interested


