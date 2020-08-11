Councilman Says Longtime Employee At 911 Center Told She Has To Go Back To Her Natural Hair Color

City Councilman Anthony Byrd said Tuesday that a longtime employee at the 911 Center has been told she must go back to her natural hair color.

He said, "This woman has worked there about 30 years and had the same color for about 15 years."

Councilman Byrd said, "I know about four women at the county who have purple hair and one whose is pink."

He added, "I know we don't have any control over the 911 Center, but we do contribute $5 million to the center."

Councilman Russell Gilbert said, "These kinds of things are beginning to be a pattern at 911. They say they are on the county HR program. Has this been run through County HR?"

He said, "No one should be bullied on the job."