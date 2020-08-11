 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Councilman Says Longtime Employee At 911 Center Told She Has To Go Back To Her Natural Hair Color

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

City Councilman Anthony Byrd said Tuesday that a longtime employee at the 911 Center has been told she must go back to her natural hair color.

He said, "This woman has worked there about 30 years and had the same color for about 15 years."

Councilman Byrd said, "I know about four women at the county who have purple hair and one whose is pink."

He added,  "I know we don't have any control over the 911 Center, but we do contribute $5 million to the center."

Councilman Russell Gilbert said, "These kinds of things are beginning to be a pattern at 911. They say they are on the county HR program. Has this been run through County HR?"

He said, "No one should be bullied on the job."


Mike Cameron Defeats John Deffenbaugh In GOP Runoff For Georgia House 1 Seat; Hullander Wins In Catoosa, Stultz In Walker

Former Walker County Republican Party Chairman Mike Cameron defeated former Georgia House 1 state representative John Deffenbaugh in a Republican runoff on Tuesday. Mike Cameron 2,857 John Deffenbaugh 2,213 Mr. Cameron, 60, spent 32 years in the health industry. He was a leader in the movement to change Walker County government from a sole commissioner setup. Mr. Deffenbaugh, ... (click for more)

Longtime Home Of State Senator Ward Crutchfield Demolished

The longtime home of state Senator Ward Crutchfield overlooking the Tennessee River next to the Veterans Bridge was recently demolished. The demolition came after approval was recently given by the Chattanooga Historic Zoning Committee. Staff of the committee said the home at 503 Battery Place was built in 1979 and was considered "non historic in status." The staff said it ... (click for more)

Best Wishes To HCDE's Tim Hensley In His Retirement

I have filed many open records requests over the years, and no open records administrator has performed as HCDE’s Tim Hensley. It is truly lala land seeking public records from governments and their agencies. There are many methods utilized to render public records unattainable to citizens, such as making the records cost prohibitive, government attorneys declaring their entire ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Madness Must Stop

If you haven’t heard, “caravans of looters” descended on Chicago Sunday night. Over 100 blatant criminals were arrested, and 13 police officers were injured. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot quickly announced the National Guard should not be called in, saying the Chicago Police Department was in control. In non-related news, it was learned that from Friday at 12 p.m. until Monday ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Earn 2-2 Tie At North Texas

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a point in USL League One standings Saturday night with a 2-2 tie at North Texas. The Red Wolves are third in the standings behind Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha. Greg Hurst opened the scoring in the third minute. North Texas's Beni Redzic scored in teh 47th and the 87th minute to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Marky Hernandez tied the ... (click for more)

Riley Hickman Raising Twin Ooltewah Teenagers Ready To Race Soon

The "Hustler" Riley Hickman of Ooltewah has his hands full in a different and unique aspect of his racing career. Winning nearly 100 various Late Model features over the past 20 years in and around Tennessee, North Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the most important aspect has been his twin sons. Now, at 13 Drew and Dillon (sitting on the door area - talking with dad) are interested ... (click for more)


