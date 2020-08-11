 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Longtime Home Of State Senator Ward Crutchfield Demolished

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The longtime home of state Senator Ward Crutchfield overlooking the Tennessee River next to the Veterans Bridge was recently demolished.

The demolition came after approval was recently given by the Chattanooga Historic Zoning Committee.

Staff of the committee said the home at 503 Battery Place was built in 1979 and was considered "non historic in status." The staff said it was "not applicable style" and "not applicable features."

It was noted that the house could not be seen from Battery Place because it was down a long steep driveway. It was only visible from the nearby bridge or the river.

A number of nearby residents signed a petition in favor of tearing down the house.

Senator Crutchfield was a staunch foe of construction of the bridge, which was put in right beside his house.


