Commissioner Smedley Says Most Apison Residents Do Not Want New Dollar General

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said Wednesday that most Apison residents like their rural way of life and do not want a new Dollar General.

She said the location of the requested store at 11156 East Brainerd Road "is right in the middle of a residential area."

Ben Berry, an engineer from Cleveland, Tn., said Apison is growing and many residents would welcome a new shopping option.

He said the location near Bill Reed Road is about a block from the old downtown Apison. He said it once had four stores, but two have been torn down and those remaining have been converted for other uses.

Mr. Berry said a petition with over 700 names on it in opposition "included people from other states and other countries." Opponents said they had to use the Change.org petition method because of current concerns about going door to door.

Commissioner Smedley said a petition with 160 in favor includes tenants and "kinfolk" of the man who wants to sell the property to Dollar General.

Mr. Berry said the store would be of rural design in keeping with the setting. It would have a residential style with a pitched roof and include brick, stone or hardie board siding.

He said the site would be screened by a 10-foot wooden fence. Opponents said sections that are under a power line could not be screened.

They said the site is near the yards of three different homes.

Commissioner Tim Boyd questioned whether the store would drain into a pond that is to the rear. Mr. Berry said the drainage goes in a different direction.

Opponents said it is just four miles to a Food City and five miles to another Dollar General.

The County Commission will vote next week on the request to go from A-1 zoning to C-2 zoning.

Both the Regional Planning Agency staff and Planning Commission recommended denial.


The Hamilton County Health Department reported Wednesday that there have not been any new deaths from coronavirus, keeping the toll at 56. Total cases now are 6,380 in Hamilton County, up

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 109 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,456. There were 3,660 new cases as that total reached

The 2020 Wine Over Water Food+Wine Festival will look a little different this year because of the pandemic. After 25 years of essentially the same event being held on the Walnut Street Bridge



Hamilton County Has 102 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 18 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported Wednesday that there have not been any new deaths from coronavirus, keeping the toll at 56. Total cases now are 6,380 in Hamilton County, up 102. There are 5,013 people that have recovered from the virus in the county. The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care has decreased two since Tuesday to 25. There are 75 COVID patients ... (click for more)

Dade County Has Second Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 3,660 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 109 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,456. There were 3,660 new cases as that total reached 226,153 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 21,379 - up 348 since Tuesday. Dade County recorded its second death from the virus. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Best Wishes To HCDE's Tim Hensley In His Retirement

I have filed many open records requests over the years, and no open records administrator has performed as HCDE’s Tim Hensley. It is truly lala land seeking public records from governments and their agencies. There are many methods utilized to render public records unattainable to citizens, such as making the records cost prohibitive, government attorneys declaring their entire ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Lunchbox Letters

You’ll remember the COVID crisis abruptly ended the 2019-20 school year in April and then followed a miserable four months where the flu effectively prohibited our children from seeing their friends, playing Little League baseball and being on the swim team. Our psychologists tell us the children have also suffered from “negative mental health issues.” Children need to begin catching ... (click for more)

Lee University Postpones Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball Until At Least Jan. 1

Lee University in partnership with the Gulf South Conference will postpone competition in basketball, soccer, and volleyball until at least Jan. 1. These sports are identified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA and are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and "inner bubble" personnel. Three significant factors helped the conference ... (click for more)

Covenant Postpones All Fall Sports

The USA South Athletic Conference announced that it is postponing fall sports competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The presidents of the USA South voted unanimously to postpone all fall sports conference competition until the spring 2021 semester. The USA South sports impacted are football, men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball, men's cross country, and ... (click for more)


