Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)



b. 2020-0073 3331 St. Elmo GP/Kevin Boehm (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3331 St. Elmo Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



c. 2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132 for the property located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING



a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 07-21-2020)

2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)



b. 2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential

Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East th

14 Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 08-11-2020) 2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential

Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East th 14 Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



c. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains and Drains, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 2, New Development and Redevelopment Requirements, Section 31-314, Private Property Responsibilities, subsection (D)(v), so as to change the SCM Inspector certification date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the lease of approximately 19,516 square feet of warehouse space at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for a term of six (6) months, for the amount of $1.00. (District 8)



INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY



b. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to enter into an agreement with Applications Software Technology, LLC (“AST”) regarding “statements of work” relating to the Master Service Agreement for ERP – Oracle implementation, hosting, maintenance, and support services multi-year implementation, for Fiscal Years 2021 through 2025, for an amount not to exceed $9.6 million, subject to appropriation of funds.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



c. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 3 for J&J Contractors, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. Y-15-008-201, the new Avondale YFD Center, for an increased amount of $128,939.25, to authorize a contingency in the amount of $10,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $5,969,188.25, for an amount not to exceed $5,979,188.25. (District 8)



d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-15-008-204 to Davis Kee Outdoor of Chattanooga, TN, Avondale Youth and Family Development Center Landscaping Project, in the amount of $108,895.00, plus a contingency amount of $10,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $118,895.00. (District 8)



Transportation



e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Talley Construction Company, Inc. relative to Contract

th No. T-15-035 for construction services associated with Chestnut Street from west 4

Street to the north of Aquarium Way and Bailey Avenue, and from east of Norfolk Southern Railroad to Dodds Avenue, in the amount of $2,526,291.66, with a contingency amount of $252,629.17, for a total amount of $2,778,920.83. (Districts 7, 8 & 9)



f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Integrated Properties, LLC relative to Contract No. T-20-012 for construction services associated with the Area 3 Commercial District Streetscape Improvements at Glass Street and Dodson Avenue, in the amount of $209,011.45, with a contingency amount of $15,988.55, for a total amount of $225,000.00. (Districts 8 & 9)



g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Jamison Construction, LLC relative to Contract No. T-19-008-201, Bailey Avenue Bridge Repairs, for an increased amount of $10,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $276,787.95. (District 9)



VIII. Purchases.



IX. Other Business.



X. Committee Reports.



XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



XII. Adjournment.





TUESDAY, AUGUST 25, 2020 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM



1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).



3. Special Presentation.



4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 07-21-2020)

2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)



b. 2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential

Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East th

14 Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 08-11-2020) 2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential

Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East th

14 Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



c. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains and Drains, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 2, New Development and Redevelopment Requirements, Section 31-314, Private Property Responsibilities, subsection (D)(v), so as to change the SCM Inspector certification date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNING



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article

XVI. Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based Code, relative to recommended improvements based on the one year review. (Districts 2, 7 & 8) (Deferred from 08-04-2020)



b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V. Zoning Regulations, Division 5. R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone to delete the maximum density requirements and to establish minimum lot size requirements for single-family detached and townhouse dwellings, and to permit a maximum of four multiple single-family detached dwellings on one lot within the Urban Overlay Zone. (Deferred from 08-04-2020)



7. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept a BlueCross Healthy Place Grant, sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation (BCBS), for an amount not to exceed $750,000.00 per project.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Transportation



b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into a Pedestrian Undergrade Crossing Agreement with CSX Transportation, Inc. for the South Chickamauga Creek Extension relative to Contract No. T-14-036, for an amount not to exceed $350.00.



c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into a Construction Agreement with CSX Transportation, Inc. for the South Chickamauga Creek Extension relative to Contract No. T-14-036, for an amount not to exceed $138,053.00.



YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT



d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family Development to pay Teaching Strategies for seventy-five (75) Early Childhood Creative Curriculum Kits, in the amount of $124,655.00.



8. Purchases.



9. Other Business.



10. Committee Reports.



11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



12. Adjournment.