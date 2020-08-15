Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BANKS, ANTHONY BRETT
212 WILSON ST CONCORD, 28025
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEARD, KEVIN LEBRON
806 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
CAMERON, CYLETHIA
4638 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE
1118 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
CARLISLE, SAMUEL
2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CARTER, BRONATHON L
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION
810 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EMERY, SETH MARTIN
8323 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FRANCOIS, JEAN CACY
5307 HWY 58 APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
GASPAR, WIELMAN G
2628 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 3RD
---
HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
HOLLEY, JILLIAN ELIZABETH
293 STILL MEADOW LN FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS DRIVING)
---
JONES, SUMMER DANIELLE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
1703 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
ASSAULT
---
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
7409 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEWIS, ALEXIS MAE
9449 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37375
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOISEAU, STEPHEN PAUL
127 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCLAUGHLIN, KATLYNN TAYLOR
4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT 2206 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
HARASSMENT
---
MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE
151 SUBSTATION RD GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
1833 DANA LN APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF SCH II WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
---
MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
MURPHY, ANNA MARIA
7209 BONNIE OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
807 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP HALT FRISK
FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PARKER, STARLA BRIANA
10488 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN
4931 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
---
PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES
3914 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS
HARASSMENT
---
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA
P O BOX 1491 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
SANBORN, CRAIG ALAN
29 E LONG HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30739
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FELONY EVADING
---
SEALS, CODY ANDREW
7329B EMORY RD NE CORRYTON, 37721
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
ATTEMPTED KILLING OF AN ANIMAL
---
SHIPLEY, TRAVIS LEE
207 SPEARS AVE CHTATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WATKINS, KEITH M
199 CASTLBERRY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY AUTO OVER 2500
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
Here are the mug shots:
|CAMERON, CYLETHIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/17/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|CARLISLE, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|CARTER, BRONATHON L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
|
|EMERY, SETH MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLEY, JILLIAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS DRIVING)
|
|JONES, SUMMER DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MURPHY, ANNA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|PARKER, STARLA BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SEALS, CODY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- ATTEMPTED KILLING OF AN ANIMAL
|
|SHIPLEY, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WATKINS, KEITH M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/07/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY AUTO OVER 2500
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
|