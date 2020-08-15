 Saturday, August 15, 2020 75.0°F   heavy rain fog/mist   Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BANKS, ANTHONY BRETT 
212 WILSON ST CONCORD, 28025 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEARD, KEVIN LEBRON 
806 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
CAMERON, CYLETHIA 
4638 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE 
1118 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
CARLISLE, SAMUEL 
2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CARTER, BRONATHON L 
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION 
810 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EMERY, SETH MARTIN 
8323 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FRANCOIS, JEAN CACY 
5307 HWY 58 APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
GASPAR, WIELMAN G 
2628 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 3RD
---
HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE 
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
HOLLEY, JILLIAN ELIZABETH 
293 STILL MEADOW LN FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS DRIVING)
---
JONES, SUMMER DANIELLE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW 
1703 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
ASSAULT
---
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON 
7409 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEWIS, ALEXIS MAE 
9449 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37375 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOISEAU, STEPHEN PAUL 
127 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCLAUGHLIN, KATLYNN TAYLOR 
4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT 2206 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
HARASSMENT
---
MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE 
151 SUBSTATION RD GUILD, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, EMILY BLAIR 
1833 DANA LN APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF SCH II WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
---
MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL 
1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
MURPHY, ANNA MARIA 
7209 BONNIE OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN 
807 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP HALT FRISK
FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PARKER, STARLA BRIANA 
10488 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN 
4931 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
---
PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES 
3914 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS
HARASSMENT
---
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA 
P O BOX 1491 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
SANBORN, CRAIG ALAN 
29 E LONG HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FELONY EVADING
---
SEALS, CODY ANDREW 
7329B EMORY RD NE CORRYTON, 37721 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
ATTEMPTED KILLING OF AN ANIMAL
---
SHIPLEY, TRAVIS LEE 
207 SPEARS AVE CHTATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WATKINS, KEITH M 
199 CASTLBERRY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY AUTO OVER 2500
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

Here are the mug shots:
CAMERON, CYLETHIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/17/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
CARLISLE, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARTER, BRONATHON L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
EMERY, SETH MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOLLEY, JILLIAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS DRIVING)
JONES, SUMMER DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MURPHY, ANNA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
PARKER, STARLA BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • EVADING ARREST
PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEALS, CODY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • ATTEMPTED KILLING OF AN ANIMAL
SHIPLEY, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATKINS, KEITH M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/07/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY AUTO OVER 2500
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

 


