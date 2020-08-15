Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BANKS, ANTHONY BRETT

212 WILSON ST CONCORD, 28025

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BEARD, KEVIN LEBRON

806 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

---

CAMERON, CYLETHIA

4638 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE

1118 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

CARLISLE, SAMUEL

2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

CARTER, BRONATHON L

2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION

810 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

EMERY, SETH MARTIN

8323 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

FRANCOIS, JEAN CACY

5307 HWY 58 APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE

---

GASPAR, WIELMAN G

2628 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 3RD

---

HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE

2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

---

HOLLEY, JILLIAN ELIZABETH

293 STILL MEADOW LN FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS DRIVING)

---

JONES, SUMMER DANIELLE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LACY, DERRICK ANDREW

1703 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CAR JACKING

ASSAULT

---

LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON

7409 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LEWIS, ALEXIS MAE

9449 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37375

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LOISEAU, STEPHEN PAUL

127 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MCLAUGHLIN, KATLYNN TAYLOR

4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT 2206 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

HARASSMENT

---

MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE

151 SUBSTATION RD GUILD, 37340

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MOORE, EMILY BLAIR

1833 DANA LN APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF SCH II WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

---

MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL

1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

MURPHY, ANNA MARIA

7209 BONNIE OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN

807 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING STOP HALT FRISK

FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

PARKER, STARLA BRIANA

10488 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN

4931 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

---

PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD

4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES

3914 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS

HARASSMENT

---

RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA

P O BOX 1491 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

SANBORN, CRAIG ALAN

29 E LONG HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30739

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY EVADING

---

SEALS, CODY ANDREW

7329B EMORY RD NE CORRYTON, 37721

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

ATTEMPTED KILLING OF AN ANIMAL

---

SHIPLEY, TRAVIS LEE

207 SPEARS AVE CHTATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

WATKINS, KEITH M

199 CASTLBERRY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY AUTO OVER 2500

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500



Here are the mug shots:

CAMERON, CYLETHIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/10/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/17/1963

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE CARLISLE, SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/04/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CARTER, BRONATHON L

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY EMERY, SETH MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HOLLEY, JILLIAN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS DRIVING) JONES, SUMMER DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020

Charge(s):

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MURPHY, ANNA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT