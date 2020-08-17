Democratic Women Running For Office In Tennessee Plan "Pregame Party" On Wednesday Prior To Senator Harris Event

Numerous Democratic women running for office across Tennessee will unite for a "Pregame Party" to celebrate Senator Kamala Harris accepting the Democratic Party's nomination for Vice President on Wednesday night.

The virtual pregame "will include conversations regarding how women like Kamala, Hillary, and Elizabeth inspired these candidates to run for office."

The virtual event will take place Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will be streamed to the candidates’ Facebook pages, as well as recorded and shared across various social media platforms.

Current participants include: Andrea Bond Johnson (TN House, District 82), Meg Gorman (US Congress, TN-3), Renee Hoyos (US Congress, TN-2), Heidi Campbell (TN Senate, District 20), Jenn Foley (TN House, District 65), Jerri Green (TN House, District 83), Elizabeth Madeira (TN House, District 63), Mariah Phillips (TN House, District 37), Gabby Salinas (TN House, District 97), Blair Walsingham (US Congress, TN-1), Civil Miller-Watkins (TN Senate, District 26), and Erika Stotts Pearson (US Congress, TN-8).