Donald Troutwine Killed When Shot Is Fired Into His House After Earlier Altercation

Donald Troutwine, 25, was shot on Monday evening and died from his injuries after a shot was fired into his home following an altercation.



Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue at approximately 8:13 p.m.



Upon arrival, police located Mr. Troutwine suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Homicide investigators and crime scene specialists responded to process the residence.



"It was stated to investigators that prior to the shooting an adult male entered the residence threatening violence then exited the home. Soon after, a suspect shot into the home, striking the victim," police said. "The incident appears to be isolated to those involved."



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.