Donald Troutwine Killed When Shot Is Fired Into His House After Earlier Altercation

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Donald Troutwine, 25, was shot on Monday evening and died from his injuries after a shot was fired into his home following an altercation. 

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue at approximately 8:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located Mr. Troutwine suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide investigators and crime scene specialists responded to process the residence.

"It was stated to investigators that prior to the shooting an adult male entered the residence threatening violence then exited the home. Soon after, a suspect shot into the home, striking the victim," police said. "The incident appears to be isolated to those involved."

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


Health Department Updates COVID-19 Case Data And Quarantine Period; Has Another Virus Death

The Hamilton County Health Department is adding ­­83 new COVID-19 cases today, along with 90 historical probable cases, for a total of 173 cases. This is a “data catch up” on probable cases that have been determined to be Hamilton County cases and have not been previously counted. The total cases in Hamilton County is now 6,986. There has also been another death in the county ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Officers Check Out Sleepers, But They Are Fine; Disappointed Woman Finds She Did Not Win $750,000 In The Lottery (Just $5)

Police reported an unconscious person at a location on Jersey Pike. When police arrived EMS (Medic 3) was on scene and had woken up the unconscious person. Police spoke to the man, who said he did not need any medical attention. He had broken up with his girlfriend and was walking to his mother's house on Irvin Road. He had taken a nap while walking. Police transported him to the ... (click for more)

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Exactly What I Think

Several weeks ago, I received an anonymous email from a writer who so well shared my conservative, and I pray, my Christian beliefs that I included it in an opinion piece on Chattanoogan.com under the appropriate heading, “I’ll Sign This Letter.” Now another comes along. This one is also unsigned, yet it is now going viral on Facebook with literally thousands of “likes” and shares.” ... (click for more)

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee’s revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols’ other nine games were laid ... (click for more)


