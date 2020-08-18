New Software System For City To Cost $9.6 Million, Be Implemented Over 5 Years

A new software system for the city of Chattanooga will cost $9.6 million and take five years to implement.

The City Council will vote next Tuesday on the contract with Applications Software Technology.

Brent Messer, who heads city IT, said the system will serve all the main departments of government with their various data needs.

He said a third party was hired earlier to come up with a request for proposals for the new system.

Mr. Messer said there were 11 applicants and those were cut to four finalists.

He said a committee voted in favor of the Applications Software Technology proposal.