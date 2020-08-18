 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

New Software System For City To Cost $9.6 Million, Be Implemented Over 5 Years

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

A new software system for the city of Chattanooga will cost $9.6 million and take five years to implement.

The City Council will vote next Tuesday on the contract with Applications Software Technology.

Brent Messer, who heads city IT, said the system will serve all the main departments of government with their various data needs.

He said a third party was hired earlier to come up with a request for proposals for the new system.

Mr. Messer said there were 11 applicants and those were cut to four finalists.

He said a committee voted in favor of the Applications Software Technology proposal.


August 18, 2020

Police Blotter: Officers Check Out Sleepers, But They Are Fine; Disappointed Woman Finds She Did Not Win $750,000 In The Lottery (Just $5)

Police reported an unconscious person at a location on Jersey Pike. When police arrived EMS (Medic 3) was on scene and had woken up the unconscious person. Police spoke to the man, who said he did not need any medical attention. He had broken up with his girlfriend and was walking to his mother's house on Irvin Road. He had taken a nap while walking. Police transported him to the ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Has 2 More COVID Deaths; Georgia Death Toll Increases By 69

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 69 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,794. There were 2,873 new cases as that total reached 241,677 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 22,429, up 296 since Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 727 cases, up 14; 17 deaths; 57 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Exactly What I Think

Several weeks ago, I received an anonymous email from a writer who so well shared my conservative, and I pray, my Christian beliefs that I included it in an opinion piece on Chattanoogan.com under the appropriate heading, “I’ll Sign This Letter.” Now another comes along. This one is also unsigned, yet it is now going viral on Facebook with literally thousands of “likes” and shares.” ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee’s revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols’ other nine games were laid ... (click for more)

Chickamauga's Dale McDowell Is Top 5 Finisher At Union, Ky.

Living up to its title rivalry, Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, NY powered past 19 others and race-long leader Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn., to win Saturday night's Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model $50,000 Sunoco "North,/South 100" at Kentucky's Florence Speedway. Passing the series points leader on lap 88, T-Mac cruised the rest of the way. To the delight of the crowd, the "Yank" ... (click for more)


