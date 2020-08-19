 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Secretary Of State Hargett Encourages Voters To Prepare Now To Vote In November Election

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging voters to prepare now to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 3. Tennesseans should make sure their voter registration is up-to-date and make decisions about whether they will vote in-person or absentee by-mail if eligible.

“We want every eligible Tennessean to be ready to vote in the November election,” said Secretary Hargett. “Whether voting in-person or by-mail we want your vote to count.”

Tennessee’s early voting period starts Oct. 14 and lasts until Oct. 29.

Voters who choose to vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day will see the same precautions used during the August election. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. Poll officials will be supplied with gowns, face shields, gloves and other PPE. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols. Voters will experience precautions taken such as single-use pens, disposable stylus to select their candidate and sanitizer at the polling location.

For voters, voting absentee by-mail county election commissions will start mailing out ballots in September. Election officials are currently taking steps to finalize the November ballot, including certifying August election results as well as waiting on both major parties to officially confirm their presidential nominees.

In Tennessee, voters must have a legal reason listed in the law to be eligible to vote absentee by-mail. Some of the most common legal reasons are voters who are 60 or older and voters who will be out of their counties during the election. 

Eligible voters who have a special vulnerability to COVID-19 due to an underlying illness, physical disability, or other health condition and who cannot appear at the polling place on Election Day due to this condition may vote by absentee ballot under the “illness or physical disability” reason. Likewise, eligible voters who are caretakers to individuals with a special vulnerability may vote by absentee ballot under the “caretaker” reason. 

Voters should consult trusted guidance from medical experts and use common sense in determining whether they have a special vulnerability. The CDC provides a website with helpful information that voters may wish to consult.

“If you make your request now to vote absentee by-mail, counties will be prepared to send you the ballot as soon as it is available,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Once you receive your ballot, vote it and mail it back in as soon as possible so it is ready to be counted on Election Day.”
Absentee by-mail ballots must be returned by-mail. This includes the U.S. Postal Service and services like FedEx and UPS. Each state is different when it comes to election law. Tennessee law does not permit voters to turn in their ballots in-person or for the use of drop boxes.

For the latest information on the Nov. 3 election, follow our social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
For more information on the voting process, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.


August 19, 2020

Secretary Of State Hargett Encourages Voters To Prepare Now To Vote In November Election

August 19, 2020

Marquita Bradshaw Tells JFK Club Hers Is First In Tennessee To Be Based On Environmental Justice

August 19, 2020

Brandon McDaniel Sought In Monday Night Murder Of Donald Troutwine


Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging voters to prepare now to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 3. Tennesseans should make sure their voter registration is up-to-date and make ... (click for more)

U.S. Senatorial candidate Marquita Bradshaw paid a virtual visit to the Hamilton County JFK Club on Tuesday afternoon, saying her campaign is the first in Tennessee to be based upon environmental ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department Homicide and Fugitive Units are asking for community assistance with locating a suspect they say was involved in a homicide that occurred at a residence in the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Secretary Of State Hargett Encourages Voters To Prepare Now To Vote In November Election

Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging voters to prepare now to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 3. Tennesseans should make sure their voter registration is up-to-date and make decisions about whether they will vote in-person or absentee by-mail if eligible. “We want every eligible Tennessean to be ready to vote in the November election,” said Secretary Hargett. ... (click for more)

Marquita Bradshaw Tells JFK Club Hers Is First In Tennessee To Be Based On Environmental Justice

U.S. Senatorial candidate Marquita Bradshaw paid a virtual visit to the Hamilton County JFK Club on Tuesday afternoon, saying her campaign is the first in Tennessee to be based upon environmental justice. As an organizer for decades, Ms. Bradshaw said she has experience in creating change in her Memphis community, which has several Superfund sites that harm the health of many ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mail-Vote Dilemma

Put me down as one who opposes mail-in ballots. History is rife with cases of where people from one state to the next will take advantage of the lure of mail fraud, and – believe this -- counterfeit ballots produced in China look better than the originals. Due to the coronavirus, I can see where there is a legitimate need, but I can also understand President Trump’s panic – all ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee’s revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols’ other nine games were laid ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors