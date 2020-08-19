 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 99 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department reported an additional 99 coronavirus cases in Hamilton County Wednesday, bringing the new total to 7,085. There are no more deaths and the toll remains at 63.

Hamilton County has had 5,347 residents recover from the virus.  There are currently 1,675 active cases in the county, an increase of 90.

There are 59 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, including two that are suspected. Those include 29 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care are at 22.

 

Tennessee had 26 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,452, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 2,022 new cases in the state for a total of 137,800.

There were 88 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,069.

There have been 99,085 people recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 1.926 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 25,096 cases, up 192; 341 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 22,326 cases, up 136; 235 deaths, up 4

Knox County: 5,466 cases, up 117; 45 deaths, up 2

Bledsoe County:  758 cases, up 6; 3 deaths, up 1

Bradley County: 2,232 cases, up 40; 16 deaths

Franklin County: 391 cases, up 7; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 136 cases, up 3; 2 deaths

Marion County: 276 cases, up 14; 5 deaths

McMinn County: 651 cases, up 24; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 124 cases, up 3; 1 death

Monroe County: 547 cases, up 21; 10 deaths

Polk County: 288 cases, up 7; 10 deaths, up 1

Rhea County: 596 cases, up 7; 2 deaths

Sequatchie County: 132 cases, up 4; 1 death

For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.

August 19, 2020

Walden Vice Mayor Seeks To Upend Mayor; Trohanis Favors "Responsible Development"; "Davis Vows To Protect Character Of Town"

August 19, 2020

Chattanooga Downtown Alliance To Abide By Open Records Law

August 19, 2020

Walker County Deputies Shoot And Kill Man Who Pointed Gun At Them


Walden elections are generally pretty ho hum, but not the upcoming vote. Vice Mayor Lee Davis, who has sparred with Mayor Bill Trohanis over a controversial grocery complex at the small Walden's ... (click for more)

Members of the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance voted to act in accordance with the Tennessee Open Records Act during their Wednesday meeting. Chairman Steve Hunt proposed this after being given ... (click for more)

Walker County Sheriff officers shot and killed a man on Wednesday morning after Sheriff Steve Wilson said he pointed a gun at them. The sheriff said he fired at them, but that was later retracted. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Walden Vice Mayor Seeks To Upend Mayor; Trohanis Favors "Responsible Development"; "Davis Vows To Protect Character Of Town"

Walden elections are generally pretty ho hum, but not the upcoming vote. Vice Mayor Lee Davis, who has sparred with Mayor Bill Trohanis over a controversial grocery complex at the small Walden's Ridge community, is challenging him for mayor. Mayor Trohanis said, “The mandate for thoughtful and committed leadership is critical for the future of our community. I have a five-year ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Downtown Alliance To Abide By Open Records Law

Members of the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance voted to act in accordance with the Tennessee Open Records Act during their Wednesday meeting. Chairman Steve Hunt proposed this after being given legal advice from a local law firm. “I reached out to Rachel Ruiz at Miller and Martin, and she has corresponded with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office on our behalf,” said Mr. Hunt. “So ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mail-Vote Dilemma

Put me down as one who opposes mail-in ballots. History is rife with cases of where people from one state to the next will take advantage of the lure of mail fraud, and – believe this -- counterfeit ballots produced in China look better than the originals. Due to the coronavirus, I can see where there is a legitimate need, but I can also understand President Trump’s panic – all ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Cheyanne Tarango Hired As Chattanooga Softball Assistant Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program and head coach Frank Reed have announced Wednesday the hiring of former Tennessee Lady Vol and Mexico National Team standout Cheyanne Tarango as an assistant coach on the staff. Coach. Tarango will work primarily with the pitching staff after a highly successful pitching career across various playing levels in the sport. The Anaheim Hills, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors