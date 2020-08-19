Hamilton County Has 99 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported an additional 99 coronavirus cases in Hamilton County Wednesday, bringing the new total to 7,085. There are no more deaths and the toll remains at 63.

Hamilton County has had 5,347 residents recover from the virus. There are currently 1,675 active cases in the county, an increase of 90.

There are 59 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, including two that are suspected. Those include 29 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care are at 22.

Tennessee had 26 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,452, state Health Department officials said.

There were 2,022 new cases in the state for a total of 137,800.



There were 88 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,069.



There have been 99,085 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 1.926 million.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 25,096 cases, up 192; 341 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 22,326 cases, up 136; 235 deaths, up 4

Knox County: 5,466 cases, up 117; 45 deaths, up 2



Bledsoe County: 758 cases, up 6; 3 deaths, up 1



Bradley County: 2,232 cases, up 40; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 391 cases, up 7; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 136 cases, up 3; 2 deaths



Marion County: 276 cases, up 14; 5 deaths



McMinn County: 651 cases, up 24; 20 deaths



Meigs County: 124 cases, up 3; 1 death



Monroe County: 547 cases, up 21; 10 deaths



Polk County: 288 cases, up 7; 10 deaths, up 1



Rhea County: 596 cases, up 7; 2 deaths



Sequatchie County: 132 cases, up 4; 1 death