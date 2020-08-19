 Friday, August 21, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Getting Ambassadors Into Action; Some Assessments Not Paid, Leaving Group With Projected Shortfall

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance has big plans for its ambassadors for the rest of the year. Executive director Steve Brookes laid out what he expects from the ambassadors for the former “Business Improvement District” during his Wednesday presentation.

“We really want to make sure that we have ambassadors out in key areas where foot traffic is, so that people looking for advice or recommendations know what to do next, like where to park their car.”

He said that COVID-19 has disrupted their plans, and forced the DCA to alter them to cope with the new reality. He said there is a “visible” difference in regards to the cleanliness of the streets post-COVID. Mr. Brookes also spoke about some of the other tasks ambassadors will have in the district.

“We want to let the folks working in the buildings know we are here,” he said. “And at a lot of times of the day, if they would like someone to accompany them to the parking lot, then we can have them do it.”

Mr. Brookes also provided an update on Block by Block. He said the info-cart is on the way, which is a “stationary piece of equipment” which will have brochures and other pieces of information contained in it. An ambassador will man this cart, and will be there to help people.

Mr. Brookes also brought up the DCA’s plan for providing social services. With a large homeless population in the downtown area, ambassadors will need to interact with that population on a regular basis.

“I need those relationships and we need to work with people who are experiencing homelessness, mental health problems, and addiction,” Mr. Brookes said. “So when the day comes and they are ready and want to take their first step, we can help them.”

Board member Gordon Stalans also gave the DCA board a brief overview of the district’s current finances. He said through the end of June, the DCA has collect around $770,000, and is still owed $140,000 in assessments.

“All of those property owners have been contacted,” Mr. Stalans said. “I know some of those did come in July, I just don’t know the total yet, and we’ll keep our eye on that and keep working that number.”

Mr. Stalans said that leaves the DCA $90,000 short of the budget. The DCA is also working with local company EPB on a sponsorship of some form, which would take the place of a donation given by EPB in the past.

“I’m trying to see what they need for us to do something of use for marketing,” Mr. Brookes said. He said Mr. Stalans is waiting for an invoice before moving forward.

Also, members of the board voted to act in accordance with the Tennessee Open Records Act during their Wednesday meeting. Chairman Steve Hunt proposed this after being given legal advice from a local law firm. 

“I reached out to Rachel Ruiz at Miller and Martin, and she has corresponded with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office on our behalf,” said Mr. Hunt. “So she wanted to ask whether or not the Alliance is included as a line item on the city of Chattanooga’s annual report to the state.”

Mr. Hunt said the Alliance counts as a “discreetly presented component of the city of Chattanooga” because the City Council has to review and ultimately approve the DCA’s budget every year. While the CDA is technically separate organizations, the elected officials are still accountable for them.

Because of this, Mr. Hunt said the DCA has been advised to follow the Tennessee Open Records Act. He also said the DCA has been advised that if the organization found itself in a conflict with a person or entity on the Act, then a court would probably say the DCA is the “functional equivalent of a government entity.”

“For the reasons that I’ve just given and the reasons she explained, I would like to entertain a motion that the DCA adhere to the requirements of the Tennessee Open Records Act,” he said.

Board member Donald O’Connor said he supported the DCA adhering to the Open Records Act regardless of whether or not the organization is legally obligated to.

“I would like to remake the motion I made at the end of last month’s meeting,” O’Connor said.  “Whether or not we are required to follow the Tennessee Open Meetings Act, that we make it our policy to follow this Act.”

Chairman Hunt did point out that even if the DCA now adheres to the Open Records Act, there are still documents and records that do not need to be known by the public.

“The correspondence with our legal counsel is exempt from public inspection during open process,” Mr. Hunt said. “I would like to remind the group that any texts or personal messages or personal emails that are BID related are often misunderstood to not apply to the open records act, when they do indeed apply.”

 

 

 


August 21, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 20, 2020

Bill Lusk Not Running Again For Signal Mountain Council; Anderson, Gardner, Graham, Harrison, Poss Go After 3 Open Seats

August 20, 2020

18-Year-Old Approved For Beer License At El Embargo


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBIN DAVID 3315 MOUNTIAN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Council member Bill Lusk has opted not to run for a new term. Mr. Lusk at one time served as the town's mayor. That means three seats on the five-member panel will be up ... (click for more)

At the fourth meeting of the Chattanooga Beer Board where El Embargo was on the agenda, Galdino Chavez, its 18-year-old owner, was approved for a beer license. At the previous meetings there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBIN DAVID 3315 MOUNTIAN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 ---- ARMOUR, AMANDA A 5141 TURKEYFOOT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ... (click for more)

Bill Lusk Not Running Again For Signal Mountain Council; Anderson, Gardner, Graham, Harrison, Poss Go After 3 Open Seats

Signal Mountain Council member Bill Lusk has opted not to run for a new term. Mr. Lusk at one time served as the town's mayor. That means three seats on the five-member panel will be up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election. Mayor Dan Landrum and Council member Susannah Murdock have terms running until 2022. Incumbent Cheryl Graham will be on the ballot. Other candidates ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Are You Cognitive?

My man Larry sends the giggle: “Always remember, ‘Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean there's nobody after you.’” While I think that’s delightfully funny, I happen to know that there are a lot of seniors among us who very privately wonder if … well, what does it mean when you can’t remember your wife’s name, the cashier who always greets you at the grocery store, or, “What’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Cheyanne Tarango Hired As Chattanooga Softball Assistant Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program and head coach Frank Reed have announced Wednesday the hiring of former Tennessee Lady Vol and Mexico National Team standout Cheyanne Tarango as an assistant coach on the staff. Coach. Tarango will work primarily with the pitching staff after a highly successful pitching career across various playing levels in the sport. The Anaheim Hills, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors