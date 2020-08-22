Donald Owens, 50, Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

Donald Owens, 50, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located the crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates a red Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road and struck a mailbox causing the driver to enter a ditch striking a culvert. The vehicle overturned and came to rest partially in the roadway.



