Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, CORDARRIUS DEQUAN

1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

----

BARNES, ALAN RICHARD

NONE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

----

BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

FALSE REPORTS

----

BENNETT, DEXTER CALE JOSEPH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT

1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

----

BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT

1659 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

----

BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE

11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 373364080

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS

4110 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

----

CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN

14237 STORMER ROAD BAKEWELL, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

----

COLEMAN, EUGENE LEE

2424 6TH AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

----

DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

2917 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

----

DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE

1900 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT

138 LEGGETT RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE

1806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063063

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM W/ PRIOR VIO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA )

----

FLETCHER, BREONNA J

4953 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

FRANKLIN, VERONICA DENISE

2009 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

2705 E 44TH ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

----

GRAY, DANIEL W

8535 BLUEBERRY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

GUZZO, KEISHA MARISSA

2307 RUTHERFORD GLEN CIR ATLANTA, 30348

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

----

HERD, TIFFANY

1090 ROCK FOOT ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

----

JACKSON, KIMKEISHA BERNICE

981 REBEL FOREST DR ATLANTA, 30315

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

JOHNSON, ELIZABETH HOPE MARIE

1601 MITCHELL AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

----

KING, AUTUMN RENEA

430 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

KING, MICHAEL KEITH

163 BIRCHFIELD AVE ONEIDA, 37841

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

LOVERN, TERESA BROOK

350 SWANGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

----

MASTERS, KIMBERLY D

1901 THOMPSON STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM

2826 GLENWWOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE

9401 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

MILLER, KENNETH LEE

3929 PATTONTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

MOORE, TAMEKIA ELIZABETH

EXTENDED STAY MAIN KANAS CITY, 64126

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

----

MORETZ, NATHAN F

1066 RESTORATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, CORDARRIUS DEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY BARNES, ALAN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/16/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/21/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/31/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION COLEMAN, EUGENE LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/18/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/01/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

GRAY, DANIEL W

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/06/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GUZZO, KEISHA MARISSA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 HERD, TIFFANY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO JACKSON, KIMKEISHA BERNICE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, ELIZABETH HOPE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC KING, AUTUMN RENEA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 KING, MICHAEL KEITH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MASTERS, KIMBERLY D

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/03/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING