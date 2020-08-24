 Monday, August 24, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Moc Football To Play A Single Game This Fall - Oct. 24 At Western Kentucky

Monday, August 24, 2020

UTC football will play at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 24, head coach Rusty Wright announced Monday. It is the lone game on the Mocs' 2020 fall schedule following the Southern Conference's decision to explore playing league games in the spring of 2021.


"We will have a fall camp leading up to the game and treat it like spring practice," stated Wright.  "Instead of having a scrimmage at the end like we do in the spring, our guys will have a chance to compete against a quality FBS opponent."

The Western Kentucky game was supposed to be the season opener for both teams on Thursday, Sept.

3.  However, continuing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that game back further into the season. 

"The NCAA has shown a safe passage for return to play with strict guidelines we will be following," said UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton.  "In addition to the football team playing in the fall, our other fall sports are allowed to pursue limited competition as scheduling opportunities arise."

NCAA requirements for returning to play are outlined in its Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition document.  The NCAA has also reiterated that any student-athlete can opt out of competing due to COVID-19 concerns, and fall sports student-athletes can compete in as many games as possible without losing a season of eligibility. 

 


August 24, 2020

All County Schools Operating On Planned Hybrid Schedule On Monday; 10 Students Have Active COVID-19 Cases

August 24, 2020

Vandergriff Faces Attempted Murder Charges In Incident In Which Officers Were Burned At Hixson Duplex

August 24, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


All county schools were open and operating on the planned hybrid schedule on Monday morning. Officials reported that 10 students had active COVID-19 cases and 130 had active close contacts. ... (click for more)

Police said a city police officer was burned on his side after slipping and falling into a liquid spread by Robert Allen Vandergriff to start a fire at a Hixson duplex in an incident on Aug. ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

All County Schools Operating On Planned Hybrid Schedule On Monday; 10 Students Have Active COVID-19 Cases

All county schools were open and operating on the planned hybrid schedule on Monday morning. Officials reported that 10 students had active COVID-19 cases and 130 had active close contacts. Fifteen staff members had active COVID-19 cases and 35 had active close contacts. There were 66 staff members waiting on test results. (click for more)

Vandergriff Faces Attempted Murder Charges In Incident In Which Officers Were Burned At Hixson Duplex

Police said a city police officer was burned on his side after slipping and falling into a liquid spread by Robert Allen Vandergriff to start a fire at a Hixson duplex in an incident on Aug. 2. An affidavit says Vandergriff aimed at setting fires at the front door and basement door to kill officers as they came from one side of the duplex to the other to try to apprehend him. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Those Doing the COVID-19 Testing At Alstom Plant

I would like to compliment all the people involved with COVID testing that is going on at the Alstom plant. My wife and I were in and out of line in less than 10 minutes. Everyone working the lines were very courteous and efficient in their duties. They looked at our licenses and wrote down all of the necessary info as they continued to move the line forward. The nasal swabbing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your ‘Heart-Of-Hearts’

There are many things that dictate the difference between success and failure, particularly in sales. Nowhere is this as true as in real estate, where a savvy realtor understands, better than most, the “Laws of First Perception.” Face it, when you show a potential buyer a house, most likely it will involve a person you’ve never met, who you know nothing about, and you are eager ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Travel To Western Kentucky For Fall Football Action

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team will play at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 24, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. It is the lone game on the Mocs' 2020 fall schedule following the Southern Conference's decision to explore playing league games in the spring of 2021. "We will have a fall camp leading up to the game and treat it like spring ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Not Ruthless Enough In 2-1 Loss

The Chattanooga Red Wolves were both dominating and disappointing during the first 80 minutes of their 2-1 loss against Tormenta FC. Despite creating chance after chance, especially after dazzling sequences on the wing by Marky Hernandez, Chattanooga could only procure one goal. Tormenta’s Marco Micaletto finally got Tormenta on the board in the 80th minute, equalizing what looked ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors