Marion County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

A Marion County woman is charged with TennCare fraud for selling prescription medication obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits.



The Office of Inspector General, working with the Jasper Police Department, on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kathy Norman, 61, also known as Kathy McNabb. She is charged with one count of TennCare fraud, a class D felony. Investigators say Ms. Norman used TennCare benefits to obtain a prescription for the painkiller oxycodone, later selling the drug to someone else.



“The OIG would like to recognize the outstanding effort of the Jasper Police Department,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We hope to continue these strong established relationships with local authorities to ensure that dangerous drugs are kept off our community streets.”



If convicted, Ms.

Norman could face up to 12 years in prison. The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Mike Taylor of Marion County.The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated over 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $10.8 million ordered in restitution to TennCare. This has helped lead to a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to the latest figures. To date, 3,075 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.”