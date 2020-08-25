Alabama Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

A woman living in Bridgeport, Alabama, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services for allegedly falsely reporting a Tennessee residence in order to obtain TennCare benefits for herself and her two children.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) along with the South Pittsburg Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of Aaliyah Evett, 24, also known as Aaliyah Mitchell. She is accused of fraudulently enrolling in TennCare by claiming to have a Tennessee address but living in Bridgeport, Al., which is just across the state line from South Pittsburg. As a result of fraudulently enrolling in the program, TennCare paid nearly $4,600 in fees and claims for the family.

“The TennCare program is designed to help those who rightfully qualify who live in Tennessee,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We continue to pursue those who misrepresent and deceive our system for services they’re not entitled to receive.”

If convicted, Ms. Evett could face up to 24 years in prison for the charges, which are class D felonies. The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Mike Taylor of Marion County.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated over 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $10.8 million ordered in restitution to TennCare. This has helped lead to a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to the latest figures. To date, 3,076 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.”