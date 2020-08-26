 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On Relocating CSLA To Lakeside Campus

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The County Commission is set to vote next Wednesday on building a new Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts at the current Lakeside Elementary School.

Most commissioners spoke favorably of the move, though Katherlyn Geter and Warren Mackey raised concerns. Commissioner Geter said many CSLA parents want a new school on the current site.

Supt. Bryan Johnson said Lakeside Elementary students would be going to the brand-new Harrison Elementary and said CSLA would finally get out of its dilapidated quarters on East Brainerd Road.

He said it was another step in dealing with a $1 billion maintenance backlog facing the schools and allow the school system to operate more efficiently.

Supt. Johnson said it had been planned to close Lakeside prior to discussion about moving CSLA to the 20-acre Lakeside campus. He said the Lakeside community was getting a new school out of the deal.

A section of the school will be renovated similar to the recent Howard Connect project, it was stated. There will also be two wings added, including a cafeteria and gym and a middle/high school.

CSLA will be moved to K-12 with space for 1,000 students.

The new school is set to open in August 2022.

Commissioner Geter was critical of a County Commission member she said had gotten involved in the process without including District 5 representatives. "That's wrong," she said.

Commissioner Tim Boyd said he has an extensive construction background and he responded to requests from several school board members for his input.

He praised the move that was approved by the School Board 6-3

 

 


August 26, 2020

Javontae Jones, 19, Arrested For Shooting On July 25

August 26, 2020

County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On Relocating CSLA To Lakeside Campus

August 26, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Javontae Jones, 19, was taken into custody on Aug. 18, by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department for a shooting that happened on July 25. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder ... (click for more)

The County Commission is set to vote next Wednesday on building a new Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts at the current Lakeside Elementary School. Most commissioners spoke favorably ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Javontae Jones, 19, Arrested For Shooting On July 25

Javontae Jones, 19, was taken into custody on Aug. 18, by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department for a shooting that happened on July 25. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery stemming from the incident at 7020 East Brainerd Road. (click for more)

County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On Relocating CSLA To Lakeside Campus

The County Commission is set to vote next Wednesday on building a new Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts at the current Lakeside Elementary School. Most commissioners spoke favorably of the move, though Katherlyn Geter and Warren Mackey raised concerns. Commissioner Geter said many CSLA parents want a new school on the current site. Supt. Bryan Johnson said Lakeside Elementary ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Six Things To Loathe

It’s increasingly hard to know who exactly is pulling America’s puppet strings but when I launched my Morning Readings yesterday, it became quickly obvious that my country seems to be about two inches shy of being left of plumb. Yes, I believe we are somewhat off center and that the tail is now wagging the dog. Here are six reasons the true American people can’t be quiet for too ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors