No New Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths, 84 New Cases; Tennessee Has 20 More Deaths

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, the Hamilton County Health Department announced on Wednesday. The toll remains at 69.

An additional 84 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,597.

There have been 6,009 Hamilton County residents recover from the virus and there are currently 1,519 active cases, an increase of 75 since Tuesday.

There are 51 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus two that are suspected. Those include 23 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care patients remain at 21.

Tennessee had 20 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,648, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,936 new cases in the state for a total of 147,353.



There were 88 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,603.



There have been 109,765 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 2.099 million.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 26,334 cases, up 248; 374 deaths, up 4



Davidson County: 23,056 cases, up 149; 250 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 5,988 cases, up 97; 51 deaths



Bledsoe County: 770 cases, up 2; 3 deaths



Bradley County: 2,398 cases, up 28; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 444 cases, up 17; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 143 cases, up 1; 2 deaths



Marion County: 308 cases, up 8; 6 deaths, up 1



McMinn County: 742 cases, up 20; 21 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 142 cases, up 8; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 654 cases, up 33; 13 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 314 cases, up 8; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 627 cases, up 9; 2 deaths



Sequatchie County: 138 cases; 1 death



For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.