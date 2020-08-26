 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

No New Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths, 84 New Cases; Tennessee Has 20 More Deaths

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, the Hamilton County Health Department announced on Wednesday. The toll remains at 69.

 

An additional 84 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,597.

 

There have been 6,009 Hamilton County residents recover from the virus and there are currently 1,519 active cases, an increase of 75 since Tuesday. 

 

There are 51 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus two that are suspected. Those include 23 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care patients remain at 21.

 

Tennessee had 20 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,648, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 1,936 new cases in the state for a total of 147,353.

There were 88 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,603.

There have been 109,765 people recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 2.099 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 26,334 cases, up 248; 374 deaths, up 4

Davidson County: 23,056 cases, up 149; 250 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 5,988 cases, up 97; 51 deaths

Bledsoe County:  770 cases, up 2; 3 deaths

Bradley County: 2,398 cases, up 28; 16 deaths

Franklin County: 444 cases, up 17; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 143 cases, up 1; 2 deaths

Marion County: 308 cases, up 8; 6 deaths, up 1

McMinn County: 742 cases, up 20; 21 deaths, up 1

Meigs County: 142 cases, up 8; 2 deaths

Monroe County: 654 cases, up 33; 13 deaths, up 1

Polk County: 314 cases, up 8; 10 deaths

Rhea County: 627 cases, up 9; 2 deaths

Sequatchie County: 138 cases; 1 death

For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.

 


August 26, 2020

UTC And Health Department Announce COVID-19 Exposures At Douglas Heights Apartments

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with UTC is notifying the community of potential COVID-19 exposures at Douglas Heights Apartments, 930 Douglas St. Case investigations revealed that persons were in this facility during their infectious periods beginning Monday, Aug. 17, through today (Wednesday, Aug. 26). It is recommended that anyone who lived in or visited ... (click for more)

Tennessee Highway Patrol Offers Reward For Information In Vandalism Of Edward Carmack Statue In Nashville

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance to identify individuals related to the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue atop of the state Capitol Motlow Tunnel entrance in Nashville, on May 30. During the protest, approximately three individuals can be seen toppling the statue. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered ... (click for more)

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Six Things To Loathe

It’s increasingly hard to know who exactly is pulling America’s puppet strings but when I launched my Morning Readings yesterday, it became quickly obvious that my country seems to be about two inches shy of being left of plumb. Yes, I believe we are somewhat off center and that the tail is now wagging the dog. Here are six reasons the true American people can’t be quiet for too ... (click for more)

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At ... (click for more)


