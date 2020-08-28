Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, DENNIS LEE
6874 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
----
----
----
----
----
----
DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
141 SIGNAL HILLS DR Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
DIGUSTO, DAVID
4328 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY ROOM 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
----
----
GAITHER, ELLEN LOUICE
707 LIBERTY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
----
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
12832 NEWMAN GREENE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
----
----
----
----
LACEY, CHARLES WILBURN
64 THOMAS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
----
----
----
----
----
----
NICHOLS, SARA ELIZABETH
4211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
----
----
----
----
----
----
----
----
SWARTOUT, GREGORY DEWAYNE
9503 TIMBERLOG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
----
----
Here are the mug shots:
|BROWN, TONYA LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA
|
|COLLINS, JERRY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/20/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|COWLEY, GERALD JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DANIEL, JOSEPH P
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DELONEY, LUSTER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- STALKING-AGGRAVATED
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- SUBORNATION OF (AGGRAVATED) PERJURY
- SUBORNATION OF (AGGRAVATED) PERJURY
|
|FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
|
|GOODWIN, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/21/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HYTER, GREGORY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSS OF COCAIN FOR RESALE
- POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
|
|JONES, GARY LEON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY
|
|KNIGHT, JAMES TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KOUNSACKNARATH, ANNIE CANDIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LAMBERT, JAMES JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/28/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|LEWIS, ALBERT COLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/30/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO GA)
|
|LIRA, TOMAS ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/13/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LITTLE, DALE D
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MCCROSKY, KENNY MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, RICHARD PAUL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NORMAN-NELSON, HAILEY ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RAMOS-LOPEZ, RONY ADIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|SHAW, TOBIN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/29/1956
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
|
|SHELTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
|
|SMITH, HUGH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
- OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- OBTAINING DRUGS FRAUD
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
- OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
|
|SMITH, JEFFERY MONROE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
|
|STAMPER, GARY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020
Charge(s):
|