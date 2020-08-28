 Friday, August 28, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, August 28, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, DENNIS LEE 
6874 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
----
BROWN, TONYA LYNETTE 
3528 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
----
CAREY, JUSTIN JOSHUA 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
COLLINS, JERRY ALAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 1000
THEFT OVER 1000
INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALLS
----
COWLEY, GERALD JESSIE 
2663 MICHIGAN AVE PORTAGE, 49027 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
DANIEL, JOSEPH P 
6915 STARLITE RD.

HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL BATTERY
----
DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE 
141 SIGNAL HILLS DR Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
DIGUSTO, DAVID 
4328 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY ROOM 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
----
FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE 
6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
----
GAITHER, ELLEN LOUICE 
707 LIBERTY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
GOODWIN, TRACY LAMAR 
1000 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112212 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL 
12832 NEWMAN GREENE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
HYTER, GREGORY JAMES 
821 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS OF COCAIN FOR RESALE
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
----
JONES, GARY LEON 
179 CECIL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY
----
KNIGHT, JAMES TYRONE 
90 PARK STREET APT 107 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
----
KOUNSACKNARATH, ANNIE CANDIE 
4743 DEANNE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
LACEY, CHARLES WILBURN 
64 THOMAS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
----
LAMBERT, JAMES JOSEPH 
1615 47TH ST EAST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
----
LIRA, TOMAS ALEJANDRO 
8137 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
LITTLE, DALE D 
104 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
----
MCCROSKY, KENNY MITCHELL 
2405 PEERLESS RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1,000
----
MORGAN, RICHARD PAUL 
556 RAYBURN CLIFF RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
NICHOLS, SARA ELIZABETH 
4211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
NORMAN-NELSON, HAILEY ALICIA 
6312 BRACK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
----
RAMOS-LOPEZ, RONY ADIEL 
2813 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN 
1075 11TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
----
SHAW, TOBIN CHRISTOPHER 
1615 HEATHER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
----
SHELTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL 
3114 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE 
103 WEST DAYTONA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
----
SMITH, HUGH ANTHONY 
3242 PALASKI HIGHWAY COLUMBIA, 38401 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
OBTAINING DRUGS FRAUD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
----
STAMPER, GARY LEBRON 
5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
----
SWARTOUT, GREGORY DEWAYNE 
9503 TIMBERLOG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
----
TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE 
322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124004 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
----
WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN 
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 517 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

