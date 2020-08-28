Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, DENNIS LEE

6874 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

----

BROWN, TONYA LYNETTE

3528 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

----

CAREY, JUSTIN JOSHUA

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

COLLINS, JERRY ALAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER 1000

THEFT OVER 1000

INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALLS

----

COWLEY, GERALD JESSIE

2663 MICHIGAN AVE PORTAGE, 49027

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

DANIEL, JOSEPH P

6915 STARLITE RD.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERY----DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE141 SIGNAL HILLS DR Chattanooga, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATION----DIGUSTO, DAVID4328 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY ROOM 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION----FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED----GAITHER, ELLEN LOUICE707 LIBERTY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----GOODWIN, TRACY LAMAR1000 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112212Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL12832 NEWMAN GREENE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----HYTER, GREGORY JAMES821 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSS OF COCAIN FOR RESALEPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE----JONES, GARY LEON179 CECIL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY----KNIGHT, JAMES TYRONE90 PARK STREET APT 107 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF IDENTITY----KOUNSACKNARATH, ANNIE CANDIE4743 DEANNE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----LACEY, CHARLES WILBURN64 THOMAS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)----LAMBERT, JAMES JOSEPH1615 47TH ST EAST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000----LIRA, TOMAS ALEJANDRO8137 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION----LITTLE, DALE D104 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)----MCCROSKY, KENNY MITCHELL2405 PEERLESS RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $1,000----MORGAN, RICHARD PAUL556 RAYBURN CLIFF RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----NICHOLS, SARA ELIZABETH4211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT----NORMAN-NELSON, HAILEY ALICIA6312 BRACK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTS----RAMOS-LOPEZ, RONY ADIEL2813 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN1075 11TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE----SHAW, TOBIN CHRISTOPHER1615 HEATHER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION----SHELTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL3114 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT----SIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE103 WEST DAYTONA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW----SMITH, HUGH ANTHONY3242 PALASKI HIGHWAY COLUMBIA, 38401Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDTHEFT OF IDENTITYOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDTHEFT OF IDENTITYOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDTHEFT OF IDENTITYOBTAINING DRUGS FRAUDTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDTHEFT OF IDENTITYOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDTHEFT OF IDENTITYOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD----STAMPER, GARY LEBRON5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION----SWARTOUT, GREGORY DEWAYNE9503 TIMBERLOG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND----TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124004Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)----WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 517 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT

BROWN, TONYA LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA COLLINS, JERRY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/20/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COWLEY, GERALD JESSIE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/07/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DANIEL, JOSEPH P

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY DELONEY, LUSTER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

STALKING-AGGRAVATED

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS

SUBORNATION OF (AGGRAVATED) PERJURY

SUBORNATION OF (AGGRAVATED) PERJURY FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/20/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED GOODWIN, TRACY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/21/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HYTER, GREGORY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSS OF COCAIN FOR RESALE

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE JONES, GARY LEON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

KNIGHT, JAMES TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY KOUNSACKNARATH, ANNIE CANDIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LAMBERT, JAMES JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/28/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 LEWIS, ALBERT COLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/30/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO GA) LIRA, TOMAS ALEJANDRO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/13/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LITTLE, DALE D

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCCROSKY, KENNY MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1,000 MORGAN, RICHARD PAUL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NORMAN-NELSON, HAILEY ALICIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS RAMOS-LOPEZ, RONY ADIEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/23/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT