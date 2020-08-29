Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE
3112 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BACZEWSKI, ERIC
449 LULLWATER ROAD APT A RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BEASLEY, GUNNER STEELE
502 WEELS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA
1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BONNER, TYLIA
2252 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BROOKS, TRAVIS IAN
203 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS
1036 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR
710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY
1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CURRIN, TIMOTHY GENE
775 SE 12TH STREET CLEVELAND, 373113002
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL
4306 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DAVIS, AHMAAD MARTINEL
3709 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DODD, ZACHERY TYLER
510 KNOLLWOODS ROAD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FLOYD, JAMES MATTHEW
1118 LIGHTNING DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOLDEN, WILLIAM ALLEN
1288 AUSTIN AVENUE LINCOLN PARK, 481462003
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FORD, TERRI SUMMER
2500 POINT SOUTH RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRADY, DAKOTA RAY
102 ROWLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FRANCIS, WANDA JEAN
19866 RIVER CANYON CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
GOINS, SIERRA MADISON
5218 CHERY LANE B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLES ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL
807 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUDSON, LAVAIER
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153571
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE
2614 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, KAYLA BIANCA
610 WEST 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL
DAVIDSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KISER, HARLON WAYNE
419 MCDONALD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LUTTRELL, SHONDA MICHELLE
6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MELTON, ASHLEY DANIELLE
1215 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, DANTE RESEAN
418 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, RAYSHAWN ANTHONEY
5338 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PATTERSON, TALAYA DAYSHONA
4215 BELLVIEW AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
---
POWELL, CALEB
115 HALL CEMETARY ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN
HOIMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST Chattanooga, 374218616
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
UTLEY, JOSHUA MICHAEL
2019 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WHITAKER, SHAWNA MARIE
4005 Lara Ln Chattanooga, 374161810
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHILD NEGLECT
---
WILHOITE, JONATHAN DAVID
1700 PRIGMORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
2300 WILSON ST APT 4N CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BEASLEY, GUNNER STEELE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BONNER, TYLIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|CUMMINS, MARVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
|
|FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
|
|GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|GOINS, SIERRA MADISON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLES ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, KAYLA BIANCA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/20/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LUTTRELL, SHONDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, RAYSHAWN ANTHONEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, TAMEKIA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY MISSOURI
|
|PATTERSON, TALAYA DAYSHONA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
|
|SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/25/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|