Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE

3112 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BACZEWSKI, ERIC

449 LULLWATER ROAD APT A RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BEASLEY, GUNNER STEELE

502 WEELS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA

1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BONNER, TYLIA

2252 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

BROOKS, TRAVIS IAN

203 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS

1036 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR

710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT

SIMPLE POSSESSION

---

CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY

1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CURRIN, TIMOTHY GENE

775 SE 12TH STREET CLEVELAND, 373113002

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL

4306 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

DAVIS, AHMAAD MARTINEL

3709 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DODD, ZACHERY TYLER

510 KNOLLWOODS ROAD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FLOYD, JAMES MATTHEW

1118 LIGHTNING DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FOLDEN, WILLIAM ALLEN

1288 AUSTIN AVENUE LINCOLN PARK, 481462003

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FORD, TERRI SUMMER

2500 POINT SOUTH RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FRADY, DAKOTA RAY

102 ROWLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FRANCIS, WANDA JEAN

19866 RIVER CANYON CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

GOINS, SIERRA MADISON

5218 CHERY LANE B CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLES ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL

807 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HUDSON, LAVAIER

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153571

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE

2614 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JONES, KAYLA BIANCA

610 WEST 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL

DAVIDSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

KISER, HARLON WAYNE

419 MCDONALD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LUTTRELL, SHONDA MICHELLE

6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MELTON, ASHLEY DANIELLE

1215 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MOORE, DANTE RESEAN

418 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MOORE, RAYSHAWN ANTHONEY

5338 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE

510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BEASLEY, GUNNER STEELE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/24/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BONNER, TYLIA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/19/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 CUMMINS, MARVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/20/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) GOINS, SIERRA MADISON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLES ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, KAYLA BIANCA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/20/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION