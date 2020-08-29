 Saturday, August 29, 2020 76.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE 
3112 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BACZEWSKI, ERIC 
449 LULLWATER ROAD APT A RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BEASLEY, GUNNER STEELE 
502 WEELS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA 
1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BONNER, TYLIA 
2252 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BROOKS, TRAVIS IAN 
203 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS 
1036 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR 
710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY 
1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CURRIN, TIMOTHY GENE 
775 SE 12TH STREET CLEVELAND, 373113002 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL 
4306 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DAVIS, AHMAAD MARTINEL 
3709 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DODD, ZACHERY TYLER 
510 KNOLLWOODS ROAD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FLOYD, JAMES MATTHEW 
1118 LIGHTNING DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOLDEN, WILLIAM ALLEN 
1288 AUSTIN AVENUE LINCOLN PARK, 481462003 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FORD, TERRI SUMMER 
2500 POINT SOUTH RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRADY, DAKOTA RAY 
102 ROWLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FRANCIS, WANDA JEAN 
19866 RIVER CANYON CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
GOINS, SIERRA MADISON 
5218 CHERY LANE B CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLES ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL 
807 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUDSON, LAVAIER 
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153571 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE 
2614 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, KAYLA BIANCA 
610 WEST 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL 
DAVIDSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KISER, HARLON WAYNE 
419 MCDONALD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LUTTRELL, SHONDA MICHELLE 
6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MELTON, ASHLEY DANIELLE 
1215 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, DANTE RESEAN 
418 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, RAYSHAWN ANTHONEY 
5338 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PATTERSON, TALAYA DAYSHONA 
4215 BELLVIEW AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
---
POWELL, CALEB 
115 HALL CEMETARY ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL 
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN 
HOIMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE 
7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST Chattanooga, 374218616 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
UTLEY, JOSHUA MICHAEL 
2019 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER 
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WHITAKER, SHAWNA MARIE 
4005 Lara Ln Chattanooga, 374161810 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHILD NEGLECT
---
WILHOITE, JONATHAN DAVID 
1700 PRIGMORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA 
2300 WILSON ST APT 4N CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEASLEY, GUNNER STEELE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BONNER, TYLIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
CUMMINS, MARVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
GOINS, SIERRA MADISON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLES ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, KAYLA BIANCA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/20/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LUTTRELL, SHONDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, RAYSHAWN ANTHONEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, TAMEKIA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY MISSOURI
PATTERSON, TALAYA DAYSHONA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/25/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


