Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional two deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,842.There were 2,271 new cases as that total reached 195,4357 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 19,124 - up 60 since Saturday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 546 cases, up 6; 9 deaths; 41 hospitalizations, up 2Chattooga County: 198 cases; 2 deaths; 5 hospitalizationsDade County: 111 cases, up 1; 1 death; 6 hospitalizationsWalker County: 556 cases, up 3; 16 deaths; 27 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 3,232 cases, up 28; 27 deaths; 146 hospitalizations, up 1The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area:Cobb County: 11,844 cases; 298 deathsDeKalb County: 12,604 cases; 225 deathsFulton County: 18,224 cases; 398 deathsGwinnett County: 17,927 cases; 240 deaths

Georgia Has 2 Additional Coronavirus Deaths; 2,271 New Cases

