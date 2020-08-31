Tennessee Highway Patrol Provides Photos Of Suspects In Vandalism Of Edward Carmack Statue In Nashville; $2,500 Reward Offered

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance to identify individuals related to the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue atop of the state Capitol Motlow Tunnel entrance in Nashville on May 30.

During the protest, approximately three individuals can be seen toppling the statue, authorities said.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s).

If you have any information that will aid investigators in identifying the individual(s) involved with the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue, contact the THP Criminal Investigations Division at 615 251-5185 with attention to Sgt. Andrew Naylor.