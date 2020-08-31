 Tuesday, September 1, 2020 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Tennessee Highway Patrol Provides Photos Of Suspects In Vandalism Of Edward Carmack Statue In Nashville; $2,500 Reward Offered

Monday, August 31, 2020

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance to identify individuals related to the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue atop of the state Capitol Motlow Tunnel entrance in Nashville on May 30.

 

During the protest, approximately three individuals can be seen toppling the statue, authorities said. 

 

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s).

 

If you have any information that will aid investigators in identifying the individual(s) involved with the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue, contact the THP Criminal Investigations Division at 615 251-5185 with attention to Sgt.

Andrew Naylor.  


September 1, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 31, 2020

Man Who Worked In Chattanooga Gets 121 Years In Federal Prison In Child Pornography Case

August 31, 2020

Tennessee Highway Patrol Provides Photos Of Suspects In Vandalism Of Edward Carmack Statue In Nashville; $2,500 Reward Offered


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARRINGTON, SEANNA MARIE 1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FUGITIVE (CATOOSA ... (click for more)

A man who lived in Georgia and worked in Chattanooga has been sentenced to serve 121 months in federal prison in a child pornography case. Gerald Allen Vesco, 62, was sentenced by Judge Travis ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance to identify individuals related to the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue atop of the state ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARRINGTON, SEANNA MARIE 1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY) ---- AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT 1511 EUCALYPTUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT UNDER $1,000 DOMESTIC ASSAULT ---- BARNHILL, ... (click for more)

Man Who Worked In Chattanooga Gets 121 Years In Federal Prison In Child Pornography Case

A man who lived in Georgia and worked in Chattanooga has been sentenced to serve 121 months in federal prison in a child pornography case. Gerald Allen Vesco, 62, was sentenced by Judge Travis McDonough. Vesco earlier pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender. Authorities said in early September of last year, Vesco was ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mobs Are Getting Worse

Violent gangs spreading terror across this country are getting worse. As long as leftist mayors fearful of offending them keep making excuses for them, conditions in America won’t get better only worse. In DC, the buffoon mayor essentially capitulated to the mob. After President Trump’s acceptance speech, Senator Rand Paul and his wife were walking to their hotel from the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My September Garden

For a number of years, the Chattanooga medical community has advised us to wait and take a flu vaccine in late October or early November, just before the height of the flu season because it lasts a little longer in Southeast Tennessee. But today’s wisdom being shared from the bench in my monthly tour of my garden is “the future is now” … take the shot as soon as it becomes available. ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley County's White Family Made Its Mark On Sports

There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, “Bug”, Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White. Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Signs Defender Wilfred Williams

Chattanooga FC is pleased to announce the signing of defender Wilfred Williams to the club. Wilfred comes to the Scenic City with a slew of experience at every level of American soccer. Williams played for CFC once in 2018 against Detroit City FC. Most recently, Williams played for the Oakland Roots. “He came in and played with us last week, and he’s done really well” said ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors