August 31, 2020
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 24-30:
RAMSEY ELIJAH DWAYNE W/M 19 OFFICER CLARK SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE (2 COUNTS)
WILLIAMS TYSON SHON W/M 21 OFFICER CAMPBELL ... (click for more)
Violent gangs spreading terror across this country are getting worse. As long as leftist mayors fearful of offending them keep making excuses for them, conditions in America won’t get better only worse.
In DC, the buffoon mayor essentially capitulated to the mob. After President Trump’s acceptance speech, Senator Rand Paul and his wife were walking to their hotel from the ... (click for more)
Jason Whitlock, a brilliant sportswriter who has now joined Clay Travis at the Nashville-based “Outkick the Coverage” website, is becoming well-established as a modern-day delight. Jason, who has morphed into something of a sage after playing football at Ball State and earning his spurs as a highly-admired sports writer for the Kansas City Star, just wrote “a masterpiece” for Outkick.com ... (click for more)
Once the Chattanooga Red Wolves went up 4-0 in the final minutes of their victory over New England, coach Jimmy Obleda had one thought on his mind. Following several weeks where his offense had squandered a multitude of chances, the first-year coach had no problems with his team pouring on the goals.
“We were like let’s go get another one. Let’s keep going, because this doesn’t ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball will host Georgia State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, inside Maclellan Gymnasium on Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET, head coach Travis Filar announced Friday afternoon.
It will be the only match on the fall 2020 schedule after the Southern Conference announced options to explore league games in the spring. Due to university, local ... (click for more)