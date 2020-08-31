School Board Members Wingate, Perez, Robinson To Be Sworn In Tuesday; Thurman Sworn In Earlier

The swearing in ceremony for newly elected board members Joe Wingate, Marco Perez and Tiffanie Robinson will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Mr. Perez is new to the board, taking the place of Kathy Lennon.

Mr. Wingate and Ms. Robinson won new terms.

It will be in the Board Room at 3074 Hickory Valley Road.

General Sessions Court Judge Christie Sell will be conducting the ceremony.

Rhonda Thurman, who was also re-elected, was sworn in earlier at Soddy Daisy by retired General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck.