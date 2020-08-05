 Wednesday, August 5, 2020 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY
2342 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ALIAS CAPIAS (THEFT OF PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
----
BARNES, KEON LAMONTE
842 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN COBB CO., GA)
----
BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL
104 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213758
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
BLANCETT, RICHARD ANTHONY
1624 HWY 136 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
1212 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
----
BREWTON-ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH
3901 LEEWARD LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
----
BROWN, ULRAICK UNCEL
1340 NORTH HWY 231 SHELBYVILLE, 37160
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
BRYANT, SCOTTIE D
7598 COTTON PORT RD DAYTON, 38506
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
----
BUCHANAN, EUNICE IREALE
7235 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
----
BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
2619 EAST 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDAGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
----
COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN
1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD APT # 69 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
----
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
DULANEY, MARCUS AARON
9670 MILLER COUNTRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
FRANCISCO, AMY
2032 MERLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED
----
GATES, MECKEAL VINCENT
1406 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
GIPSON, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
203 HILL COULSON ROAD DECHERD, 37324
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HOLT, NATALIE
9743 W RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
----
HOUSTON, HORATIO
2442 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043313
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
HOWARD, RAYBURN
1607 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044317
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
----
HUTCHESON, ASHLEY
452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
----
JONES, YVONNE NICOLE
2705 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
----
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
9978 MOONLIGHT TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
KIRK, SHARESHA LAKEISHA
1725 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
LAWRENCE, ARIEL ELISE
1659 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
2000 E 23RD ST RM 246 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
----
MCMILLIAN, SHAWN CLAYTON
2306 LYNDON AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
MEADOWS, JAMES WESTON
710 HILL AVE LOT 3 NASHVILLE, 37210
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
----
MONTGOMERY, SPENCER RAY
1801 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
MORRIS, ED
6349 FISK AVE A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
----
MOSES, ALVIN LEE
9514 STATE ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
PARKER, RODNEY
1620 NORTH CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
----
PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON
4405 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROABATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUE
----
PITTMAN, ERICA TRENESE
2730 4TH AVE UNIT# 83 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
----
RICE, STEPHANIE ANN
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
----
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN
4319 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE
1402 SUNNYFIELD LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
----
SPRATLING, JASON LEBRON
3416 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
STALYON, JOSHUA HAYDAN
1312 LYMMHAVEN CR. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA) (SI
----
STALYON, MEREDITH ANN
7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
TAYLOR, ELIZABETH
2156 CAMDEN OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
VINES, ETHAN LEE
11237 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
ALTERING A VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

Here are the mug shots:

BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/08/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS (THEFT OF PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
BARNES, KEON LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN COBB CO., GA)
BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BLANCETT, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/28/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BREWTON-ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
BROWN, ULRAICK UNCEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRYANT, SCOTTIE D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BUCHANAN, EUNICE IREALE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDAGERMENT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/15/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
DULANEY, MARCUS AARON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANCISCO, AMY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/10/1962
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
GIPSON, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLT, NATALIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
HOWARD, RAYBURN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/29/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HUTCHESON, ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
JONES, YVONNE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRK, SHARESHA LAKEISHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAWRENCE, ARIEL ELISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MEADOWS, JAMES WESTON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
MONTGOMERY, SPENCER RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MORRIS, ED
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MOSES, ALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARKER, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROABATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUE
PITTMAN, ERICA TRENESE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/21/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SPRATLING, JASON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STALYON, JOSHUA HAYDAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA) (SI
STALYON, MEREDITH ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


August 5, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 4, 2020

Georgia Officials Report 81 More Coronavirus Deaths, 2,573 New Cases

August 4, 2020

Senator Loeffler Would Cut Aid To Jurisdictions That Do Not Prosecute Looters


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY 2342 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ALIAS CAPIAS ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 81 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,921. There were 2,573 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Monday introduced legislation "to put a stop to violent looting, vandalism, arson, and destruction of property and small businesses." ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY 2342 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ALIAS CAPIAS (THEFT OF PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING) THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) ---- BARNES, KEON LAMONTE 842 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Georgia Officials Report 81 More Coronavirus Deaths, 2,573 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 81 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,921. There were 2,573 new cases as that total reached 197,948 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 19,426 - up 302 since Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 57 cases, up 26; 9 deaths; 42 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Leave C.E. James Monument And Park Alone - And Response (4)

The recent controversy over the monument to our town's founder, C.E. James, is more than a completely unnecessary and avoidable waste of time and possibly money - it is contrived and downright silly. Race-based restrictions on residential real estate sales weren't just common a century ago, they were universal in both the North and South. Such "red-lining" didn't start to die out ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors