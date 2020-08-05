Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY

2342 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ALIAS CAPIAS (THEFT OF PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)

----

BARNES, KEON LAMONTE

842 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN COBB CO., GA)

----

BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL

104 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213758

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

BLANCETT, RICHARD ANTHONY

1624 HWY 136 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE

1212 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR

2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

----

BREWTON-ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH

3901 LEEWARD LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST

----

BROWN, ULRAICK UNCEL

1340 NORTH HWY 231 SHELBYVILLE, 37160

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

BRYANT, SCOTTIE D

7598 COTTON PORT RD DAYTON, 38506

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

----

BUCHANAN, EUNICE IREALE

7235 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

----

BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

2619 EAST 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDAGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE

----

COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN

1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD APT # 69 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

----

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

DULANEY, MARCUS AARON

9670 MILLER COUNTRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

FRANCISCO, AMY

2032 MERLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED

----

GATES, MECKEAL VINCENT

1406 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

GIPSON, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

203 HILL COULSON ROAD DECHERD, 37324

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

HOLT, NATALIE

9743 W RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

----

HOUSTON, HORATIO

2442 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043313

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

HOWARD, RAYBURN

1607 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044317

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

----

HUTCHESON, ASHLEY

452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

----

JONES, YVONNE NICOLE

2705 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

----

KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA

9978 MOONLIGHT TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

KIRK, SHARESHA LAKEISHA

1725 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

LAWRENCE, ARIEL ELISE

1659 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE

2000 E 23RD ST RM 246 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

----

MCMILLIAN, SHAWN CLAYTON

2306 LYNDON AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

MEADOWS, JAMES WESTON

710 HILL AVE LOT 3 NASHVILLE, 37210

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000

----

MONTGOMERY, SPENCER RAY

1801 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

----

MORRIS, ED

6349 FISK AVE A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)----MOSES, ALVIN LEE9514 STATE ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY----PARKER, RODNEY1620 NORTH CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)----PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON4405 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROABATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUE----PITTMAN, ERICA TRENESE2730 4TH AVE UNIT# 83 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN----RICE, STEPHANIE ANN2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS----SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN4319 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE1402 SUNNYFIELD LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE----SPRATLING, JASON LEBRON3416 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY----STALYON, JOSHUA HAYDAN1312 LYMMHAVEN CR. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA) (SI----STALYON, MEREDITH ANN7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY----TAYLOR, ELIZABETH2156 CAMDEN OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----VINES, ETHAN LEE11237 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEALTERING A VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

