Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/08/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS (THEFT OF PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
|
|BARNES, KEON LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN COBB CO., GA)
|
|BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BLANCETT, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/28/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BREWTON-ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
|
|BROWN, ULRAICK UNCEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BRYANT, SCOTTIE D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BUCHANAN, EUNICE IREALE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDAGERMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|
|COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/15/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DULANEY, MARCUS AARON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRANCISCO, AMY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/10/1962
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
|
|GIPSON, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLT, NATALIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|HOWARD, RAYBURN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/29/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HUTCHESON, ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
|
|JONES, YVONNE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIRK, SHARESHA LAKEISHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LAWRENCE, ARIEL ELISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MEADOWS, JAMES WESTON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
|
|MONTGOMERY, SPENCER RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MORRIS, ED
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MOSES, ALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
|
|PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROABATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUE
|
|PITTMAN, ERICA TRENESE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/21/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SPRATLING, JASON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|STALYON, JOSHUA HAYDAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA) (SI
|
|STALYON, MEREDITH ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2020
Charge(s):
|