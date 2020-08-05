Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At The GOP Lincoln Day Dinner

The Hamilton County Health Department announced a COVID-19 exposure at the Lincoln Day Dinner event held Friday at the Convention Center, 1150 Carter St.

Officials said, "Case investigations revealed that a person attended the event while in their infectious period. It is recommended that anyone who attended this event get tested and monitor their symptoms.

"If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC."

“We know that COVID-19 is highly contagious and can spread easily at large gatherings,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We recommend staying home if you are sick, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently to stop the spread of the virus in our community.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

· The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402 is open daily from 7-11 a.m.

· Saturday, August 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

· Sunday, August 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12-3 p.m.



These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call (423) 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

Officials said, "For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. The hotline is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Do not call the Chattanooga Convention Center or the Hamilton County Republican Party for information related to COVID-19 exposures."