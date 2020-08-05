 Wednesday, August 5, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At The GOP Lincoln Day Dinner

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department announced a COVID-19 exposure at the Lincoln Day Dinner event held Friday at the Convention Center, 1150 Carter St. 

 

Officials said, "Case investigations revealed that a person attended the event while in their infectious period. It is recommended that anyone who attended this event get tested and monitor their symptoms.

 

"If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider.

If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC."

 

“We know that COVID-19 is highly contagious and can spread easily at large gatherings,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We recommend staying home if you are sick, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently to stop the spread of the virus in our community.”

 

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

 

·         The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402 is open daily from 7-11 a.m.

·         Saturday, August 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

·         Sunday, August 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12-3 p.m.


These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call (423) 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

 

Officials said, "For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. The hotline is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Do not call the Chattanooga Convention Center or the Hamilton County Republican Party for information related to COVID-19 exposures."


Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus ICUs And Another Death; Bradley County Has 2 More Deaths; 27 More Die In Tennessee

Hamilton County had another 80 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as another death bringing the toll to 49. The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care continued to go up and is now at 40, the highest number yet. Total cases now are 5,749 in Hamilton County. There are 4,569 that have recovered from the virus in the county. There are 88 COVID patients hospitalized ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000; Has 65 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 65 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,984. There were 3,817 new cases as that total reached 201,713 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 19,788 - up 362 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 587 cases, up 15; 9 deaths; 44 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Wisest Republicans Are Those Who Skipped Lincoln Day Dinner

Thank you to United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty‘s spokesperson for explaining why many attendees at last Friday’s Republican fundraising dinner at the Convention Center were shipped in from other Tennessee counties. Specifically, candidate Hagerty‘s spokesperson explained that most similar events were already canceled; and that the Hamilton County fundraiser was “like ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


